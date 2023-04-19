Jenna Ellis being 'iced out' by Trumpworld in vicious public feud: report
Jenna Ellis speaking with attendees at the 2021 Young Women's Leadership Summit in 2021. (Gage Skidmore)

Donald Trump's inner circle is turning on his former campaign lawyer Jenna Ellis over her perceived disloyalty.

The former Trump legal adviser after the 2020 election has praised both the former president and his chief 2024 rival, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, but Ellis has been hit hard by backlash and backstabbing, according to six sources close to the ex-president who spoke to The Daily Beast.

“It all started when she went to a DeSantis event at Doral and made it a point to post pictures of herself with his social media influencers, almost like she was trying to rub it in,” said one source in Trump’s inner orbit. “Now she’s regretting her transgressions. F--k around and find out.”

Two sources said the former president had personally soured on Ellis.

“He thinks she’s a terrible lawyer, he’s very down on her,” said one Trump adviser. “He thinks now he has great lawyers. She wasn’t one of them.”

Some insiders recognized the social media war between Ellis and Trump allies had possibly spun out of control but expressed interest in escalating the conflict thought others, including Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), called for a truce.

"Online personal fights between Trump and DeSantis influencers needs to stop,” Greene tweeted.

Those inside Trump's orbit say Ellis was forced to try to get work with DeSantis because the former president didn't want her around anymore, but she's still trying to stay in Trump's good graces -- even if his allies are making an example of her.

“She’s just been iced out by the president and his lieutenants over the perceived lack of loyalty,” said one Trumpworld operative close to his campaign operation.

