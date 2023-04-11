MAGA fans turn on former Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis with 'sexist and vulgar' insults

One-time Trump attorney Jenna Ellis, who was a leading figure in pushing falsehoods about the 2020 presidential election, is now being attacked by some prominent Trump supporters for being insufficiently loyal to the MAGA cause.
Writing on Twitter, Ellis posted screen shots of some recent posts from top MAGA influencers lobbing a number of crude insults against her.
Included among them was a post from failed Florida congressional candidate Laura Loomer, who mocked her for being "disowned by Trumpworld" and trying to ingratiate herself with Ron DeSantis' campaign by offering herself up as "sloppy seconds."
Fellow Trump supporter Preston Parra took a similar line of attack and accused her of being a "for hire escort for Ron DeSantis."
And MAGA fan Alex Bruesewitz referred to her as "Jebba Ellis" before going on to describe her as a "D-list reject goon."
Ellis bitterly complained about the treatment she's received from the former president's fans.
"I was called a lot of things and had a lot of leftist hit pieces trying to destroy my credibility while I represented Trump," she wrote. "But I never saw a media outlet or journo use the blatant sexism and vulgarity that “MAGA influencers” do now. And I don’t even work for DeSantis. Telling."