'Welcome to the resistance': Jenna Ellis buried on MSNBC for finally figuring Trump out

Reacting to the highly public dissolution of former Donald Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis's relationship with the former president – who she now says is a "malignant narcissist" – MSNBC's "Morning Joe" panel piled on her for finally figuring her former boss out.
Last week the embattled Ellis, who was swept up in a 19-person racketeering indictment in Georgia related to election tampering, proclaimed there was no way she would vote for Trump for president in 2024.
That led conservative Charlie Sykes to blast the lawyer who stood by the side of Rudy Giuliani trying to get the 2020 election results overturned.
"She is shocked, shocked to learn there's a cult of personality around a malignant narcissist and fellow conservatives are willing to put his needs ahead of the constitution," he sarcastically began. "I'm sorry. Welcome to the resistance, Jenna – if only you had been warned."
"[Co-panelist] Jonathan Lemire is absolutely right," he continued. " It's striking how a criminal indictment can marvelously focus the mind about things that you've probably known all along."
"I do wonder how many of these people in the inner circle part of the big lie conspiracy have known all along, who all know that Donald Trump is a malignant narcissist?" he joked.
