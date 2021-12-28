Infamous Capitol rioter Jenna Ryan, the Texas real estate agent who once said she wouldn't serve time in prison because she's white and blonde, reportedly has begun her 60-day sentence.

The 51-year-old Ryan, who was sentenced last month for her role in the Jan. 6 insurrection, was initially scheduled to report to prison in January.

However, the Dallas Observer reported Tuesday that Ryan checked in to the Bryan Federal Prison Camp in Texas before Christmas.

Daniel Wise, a Florida-based prison consultant, said he believes Ryan — who recently announced a book deal — may have strategically surrendered early, the Observer reported.

“I have to imagine that there was a motive behind this, and your motive probably is: You want to go in there, now you can write in your book what it was like to be in prison for Christmas,” Wise said on his YouTube channel. “I mean I think people are going to see right through the smokescreen. I don’t think you’re going to get a lot of sympathy.”

Another prison consultant, Holli Coulman, said Ryan recently contacted her to ask whether she could choose to be housed in solitary confinement due to concerns that she might get hit with a “lock in a sock," the Observer reported.

"But Ryan eventually decided that she’d do just fine in the general population, claiming that she knows how to make friends with anyone, Coulman said. '[Ryan] goes, "I grew up in the streets,"' she said, laughing," according to the Observer. "Regardless, Ryan has big plans for her time in prison. In videos posted to her TikTok account, she claimed to look forward to doing lots of yoga. She also said it would be 'worth going to prison' if she manages to lose 30 pounds thanks to a new workout regimen and diet, free from alcohol and junk food."

On YouTuber who appeared on Wise's channel, DOCTV813, said he doesn't think prison officials will appreciate Ryan's TikTok videos.

“With her doing what she’s doing, they’re going to look at that and they’re going to make her time hard because they’re going to give her a reality check,” DOCTV813 said. “And she’s not going to lose weight; she’s going to probably gain weight because of how they cook everything in there with starches and all that. I don’t think she realizes what she’s about to walk into."

