Here's what the Select Committee already knows about Jim Jordan's role in the Jan. 6 insurrection

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) has until next week to answer the House Select Committee's questions about his role in Donald Trump's effort to overturn his 2020 election loss.
The Select Committee gave Jordan until June 11, two days after the first televised hearing is scheduled to air in prime time, to answer its questions, and the panel provided a timeline of the Ohio Republican's “meetings, calls and communications” with Trump administration officials about those efforts.
Nov. 6, 2020: Jordan requested a call with then-attorney general William Barr the day before the election was called for Joe Biden and also communicated with White House chief of staff Mark Meadows about efforts to "pressure" Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolfe to audit his state's presidential election results.
Nov. 9, 2020: The lawmaker participated in a meeting with senior White House officials to develop a "blueprint" for the Trump campaign's strategy after the election was called for Biden, arguing the president's loss was tainted and announcing legal actions to challenge the results.
RELATED: 'Is it too late?' Fox News host confronts Kevin McCarthy over GOP's refusal to probe Jan. 6
Nov. 14, 2020: Jordan took part in a meeting between Trump campaign officials and members of Congress where Rudy Giuliani announced the campaign would cast doubt on the results by linking Dominion Voting Systems to Venezuelan leaders Hugo Chavez and Nicolas Maduro and Antifa activists in the U.S.
Dec. 21, 2020: Jordan participated in a meeting with Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, Trump's legal advisers and more than a dozen lawmakers about a strategy to challenge the electoral certification on Jan. 6, 2021.
Jan. 5, 2021: The congressman communicated with Meadows to advise Pence to object to certifying electoral votes that he believed were unconstitutional, which various Trump legal advisers and the president himself had urged the vice president to do against the advice of White House counsel.
Jan. 6, 2021: Jordan spoke to Trump for 10 minutes at 9:24 a.m. and at least once after lawmakers were evacuated to a secure location after the president's supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol, and he also told Meadows the president's congressional allies were losing enthusiasm "now that their revolt would be covered only by C-SPAN.”