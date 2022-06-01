'Is it too late?' Fox News host confronts Kevin McCarthy over GOP's refusal to probe Jan. 6

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) deflected a question from Fox News host Harris Faulkner after she asked if it was "too late" for Republicans to participate in an investigation of the Capitol attack of Jan. 6, 2021.

"Was there ever an opportunity to take another look at that?" Faulkner wondered. "People wanted this to look more like a 9/11-type situation. You know, where everybody had a voice in there. Is there room for that now?"

"Everybody would want to participate in that, I would think," she added. "Is it too late?"

"You would think so," McCarthy replied. "Pelosi played politics for seven months. Remember, Republicans and myself [sic] came out right after January asking for that type of situation. She said no."

"This is purely political," he insisted. "Why would Nancy Pelosi never in the history of Congress not allow the minority to appoint their own people? It's devised. And why would they pick it and kind of ride out the deadline?"

McCarthy suggested that Pelosi, not former President Donald Trump, was at fault on Jan. 6

He added: "Why was the Capitol so unprepared that day? Why were the police officers not trained well? Why was the riot gear locked in a bus down the street? Why wasn't the warning given to members themselves? All these different things."

NPR reported that McCarthy opposed a 9/11-style commission to investigate Jan. 6 when it was proposed last year.

"Given the political misdirections that have marred this process, given the now duplicative and potentially counterproductive nature of this effort, and given the Speaker's shortsighted scope that does not examine interrelated forms of political violence in America, I cannot support this legislation," McCarthy said in a statement at the time.

