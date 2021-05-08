'Wake up': Jim Acosta blasts Fox News for 'cult of Trump' panic over 'cancel culture'

Jim Acosta continues to harshly criticize Fox News on his new weekend show on CNN.

Last week, Acosta was praised for calling out the network as a "bullsh*t factory." Two weeks ago, he slammed Tucker Carlson as the Fox News "chief white power correspondent."

On Saturday, Acosta took on the network's coverage of so-called "cancel culture."

Acosta covered the right-wing network's panic over Snow White, Dr. Seuss, and Mr. Potato Head being "canceled."

He responded to an outrageous clip of Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) by saying, "Senator, this is a Wendy's."

"Either way, this is faux outrage. It feels like it's coming off an assembly line, you might say at a factory. But here's the thing, the same far right voices railing against cancel culture, they love to cancel, silence, harass, and banish anyone who won't pucker up and show some love to Donald Trump's 'Big Lie' about the 2020 election," he explained.

"Forget Snow White, it's the cancel cult of Trump that really bites," Acosta said. "Wake up!"

Watch:


Jim Acosta www.youtube.com