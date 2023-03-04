Jim Jordan flattened by former FBI official for trying to paint failed agents as 'whistleblowers'
During an appearance on MSNBC on Saturday afternoon, former assistant director for counterintelligence at the Federal Bureau of Investigation Frank Figliuzzi called out House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan (R-OH) for trying to foist three sketchy former FBI agents on the public as "whistleblowers" as part of his "weaponization" investigation.

Speaking with host Alex Witt, the former FBI official detailed the history of the three agents who are being sold as experts on the inner workings of the agency.

"We should all understand what the so-called weaponization subcommittee is about -- it's not playing to the general public," he began. "The audience for this is the far-right media platforms to play it every night and repeat the mantra 'Institutions are bad. There is a deep state here. Don't you see what Jim Jordan has produced today.'"

"The reality, of course, as you said, we've had three so-called FBI whistleblower's come out, all fired or retired," he continied. "One of them who was fired, in part, because he refused to take a Covid vaccine. The other one walked away from a SWAT team assignment who arrested dangerous Three Percenter-affiliated January 6th subject and now has been given a job."

"I want to point this out, it's worth repeating, one of the key so-called whistleblowers here took $5,000 from [former Trump aide] Kash Patel, took a job from a think tank associated with Mark Meadows, and is now talking in Russian media, including Sputnik and Russia Today."

"So that is who we are talking about here," he emphasized. "Someone who thinks that people are innocent if they caused damage inside the Capitol."

"It's falling flat on its face," he said of Jordan's investigation. "And by the way, these guys don't match the legal definition of a whistleblower. You have to be someone who designated by the DOJ as someone who is reporting waste and abuse; none of these guys were designated as an official whistleblower."

