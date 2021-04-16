MSNBC's Morning Joe rips Jim Jordan's 'sheer idiocy' about Dr. Fauci: 'You have to be a moron to believe it'

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough ripped Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) for spreading "idiocy" and "lies" about Dr. Anthony Fauci.

The Ohio Republican berated the esteemed epidemiologist during a House Coronavirus Crisis Subcommittee hearing, and the "Morning Joe" host bashed Jordan for undermining public health by spreading conspiracy theories about the pandemic.

"The lies continue, the scapegoating still continues," Scarborough said. "No personal liberties were taken away. The Supreme Court has reviewed cases, the courts have reviewed cases. It's just, it's sheer idiocy playing for the lowest common denominator."

Republicans have been attacking Fauci since the beginning of the pandemic over his suggestions to mitigate the spread of the deadly virus, and Scarborough said that has cost thousands of American lives.

"You have to be a moron to believe it, but there are, I guess, a lot of morons out there," Scarborough said. "Something called 'Plandemic,' where they get somebody to come in just makes things up whole cloth, suggesting he killed people during the AIDS epidemic. It's all filled with lies, and yet people are stupid enough to believe it."

"Jim Jordan peddles those lies, and peddles the suggestion that Anthony Fauci somehow is the problem instead of a coronavirus that's spread across America and killed 550,000 people," he added.

Scarborough said he personally knows educated people who believe the pandemic is fake and that doctors are risking their careers by lying about COVID-19 deaths for profit.

"Really intelligent people I have known my entire life who run actual operations actually believe that doctors are lying on death certificates, and putting that somebody died of COVID, because their hospital would make more money," Scarborough said.

"These aren't people stepping, you know, out of a cave, chewing tobacco and, like, have never gone to school," he added. "That's one of the great lies of this Trump populism, that it's all a certain group of uneducated, you know, teeming masses. No, no -- a lot of the people that I have to talk to every day, that believe these stupid lies, they're really intelligent. They're really wealthy and they are in a cult and they can't break out of it."