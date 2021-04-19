'Sad moron' Jim Jordan slapped down after his latest fumbling attempt to troll Dr. Fauci

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) took to Twitter on Monday morning to continue his war on Dr. Anthony Fauci just days after the two clashed during a House hearing that led Chairperson Maxine Waters (D-CA) to admonish him and tell him to "shut your mouth."

Last week the controversial Jordan accused the government -- and Fauci in particular -- of taking away citizen's "freedoms" with health mandates to stop the spread of COVID-19. On Monday he brought up Fauci's suggestion that wearing multiple masks would also help, by tweeting, "How many masks are we supposed to wear this week?"

That led critics of the abrasive Ohio conservative to slam him for trying to troll one of the country's top infectious disease experts -- as you can see below:















































































