'Sad moron' Jim Jordan slapped down after his latest fumbling attempt to troll Dr. Fauci

Jim Jordan appears on ABC (screen grab)
Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) took to Twitter on Monday morning to continue his war on Dr. Anthony Fauci just days after the two clashed during a House hearing that led Chairperson Maxine Waters (D-CA) to admonish him and tell him to "shut your mouth."
Last week the controversial Jordan accused the government -- and Fauci in particular -- of taking away citizen's "freedoms" with health mandates to stop the spread of COVID-19. On Monday he brought up Fauci's suggestion that wearing multiple masks would also help, by tweeting, "How many masks are we supposed to wear this week?"
That led critics of the abrasive Ohio conservative to slam him for trying to troll one of the country's top infectious disease experts -- as you can see below:
@Jim_Jordan The same number of students you were allowed the coaches to assault at Ohio State. How many is that?— Mitzi Sims Porter 🌹 (@Mitzi Sims Porter 🌹)1618840012.0
@Jim_Jordan When you receive your medical degree, let us know. Until then, shut up gym. We believe you’ll be in jai… https://t.co/4SWY1ZcGqJ— Resistance Amarillo (@Resistance Amarillo)1618840059.0
This is just another example that @Jim_Jordan is a f**king moron... https://t.co/uETIOarhnk— Michael P. Redlich (@Michael P. Redlich)1618841576.0
@Jim_Jordan I bet you could visit the @CDCgov website and find that answer.— Lt. Lyman , 82nd ANTIFA Airborne (@Lt. Lyman , 82nd ANTIFA Airborne)1618840166.0
@Jim_Jordan 1 per day. Get with the program dummy. It's been over a year.— Charlie Mic (@Charlie Mic)1618840253.0
@Jim_Jordan I don’t know, but I know a Representative is supposed to be working for their constituents and not post… https://t.co/i6o4dIBhuF— CStein (@CStein)1618840088.0
@Jim_Jordan Just one, sweetheart. It really isn't that tricky. My six year old neighbor never has to ask.— Worried Patriot (@Worried Patriot)1618840179.0
@Jim_Jordan How about following the advice of scientists and physicians?— Russ Clark (@Russ Clark)1618840085.0
@Jim_Jordan Why must you continue to politicize a global pandemic that has killed 600k Americans and more than 3m w… https://t.co/Ur44cf4MMF— Three Rural White Guys Podcast 🌊🌊🌊 #FBR (@Three Rural White Guys Podcast 🌊🌊🌊 #FBR)1618840101.0
@Jim_Jordan Enough to keep people from dying. Which you keep ignoring.— Moosty (@Moosty)1618840059.0
@Jim_Jordan I’m sure the family members of your deceased constituents love to see you mocking a disease that’s kill… https://t.co/Q11EkXWRmZ— mswain wear a mask🇺🇸 (@mswain wear a mask🇺🇸)1618841321.0
@Justin_Ebright @Jim_Jordan Remember who you're talking to....he can't even manage to do the right thing and look out for wrestlers.— Krissysmomma (@Krissysmomma)1618841129.0
@Jim_Jordan I see 3-year old kids wearing masks without complaining. Compare them to Jordan and draw your own concl… https://t.co/AYOOPL47nN— Doug (@Doug)1618841518.0
@Jim_Jordan Enough to protect kids from you and Gaetz— Registered Republican (@Registered Republican)1618840064.0
@Jim_Jordan @Jim_Jordan doesn't work to find solutions - he just whines and bitches. University study deems Jim Jor… https://t.co/Dq3fY4ivdc— Silver Eagle (@Silver Eagle)1618840065.0
@Jim_Jordan There isn’t enough to keep your mouth quiet.— daz™ (@daz™)1618839997.0
@Jim_Jordan Enough to drown out your voice— Angel Martinez (@Angel Martinez)1618839992.0
@Jim_Jordan Just a reminder: April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month. May want to remind your buddy Gaetz that too.— Dave Zorn (@Dave Zorn)1618840158.0
@Jim_Jordan you are a sad moron living off taxpayer $. please stfu, crawl back under your rock.— kawtch (@kawtch)1618837448.0
@Jim_Jordan One day some youngster will ask you how you helped in the terrible Covid pandemic of 2020 and 2021. You… https://t.co/pPBNua4mLh— BNB Bus Stop (@BNB Bus Stop)1618841367.0