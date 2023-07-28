Rep. Jim Himes poured cold water on Rep. Jim Jordan's "fever dream" investigations that so far have failed to turn up any evidence of wrongdoing against President Joe Biden or his administration.
The Connecticut Democrat appeared Friday on MSNBC's "Andrea Mitchell Reports," where he bashed the House Judiciary Committee's hearings on the supposed "weaponization" of the government against conservatives as misleading and unnecessary.
"They set up a weaponization committee, this is after a four-year presidency in which every day President [Donald] Trump encouraged the FBI to investigate his political opponents, in which he was impeached because he held aid to Ukraine, a country that was soon to be attacked by Russia. He said to President [Volodymyr] Zelenskyy, unless you give me dirt on Joe Biden, you are not getting aid. I could talk all day about this, the daily abuses of federal authority of the Trump administration. Of course, guess what? The weaponization subcommittee, the fever dreams of Jim Jordan and the MAGA extremists, not one shred of evidence."
House Republicans are talking about impeaching Biden over his son's foreign business dealings, but Himes said they had no evidence the president had done anything wrong.
"Let me say something that you never heard a Republican member of congress say in the four years of the Trump administration," Himes said. "If Hunter Biden broke the law, he should be prosecuted. It's clear that he broke the law with respect to taxes and possibly the ownership of a handgun. He should be held accountable for that. If he traded on his father's influence, he should be held accountable for that. I am emphasizing this because you never, ever heard a Republican say the same thing about Donald Trump or his family. To the question about impeachment, there's today zero evidence – zero evidence – that Joe Biden, the president of the United States, knew about what his son was doing."
"If he did know about it, if he participated in that, then that's a very different conversation," Himes said. "If the president of the United States committed the kind of offenses that in the Republican fever dreams they are saying he committed without any evidence, I will be in front of the camera saying the president should be held accountable. There's at this point zero – zero evidence – that Joe Biden is guilty of anything. What the Republicans are doing is they are very, very angry that their guy got impeached twice. They are casting about for a way to visit retribution on the Democrats."
Watch the video below or at the link.
