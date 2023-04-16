Jim Jordan's personal history will be fair game for Democrats at Alvin Bragg hearing: analyst

During a panel discussion on MSNBC early Sunday morning, one political analyst claimed House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan (R-OH) may be faced with Democrats bringing up sordid details from the Ohio Republican's personal life and crime rates in his home state during his Monday hearing on Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.
On Monday, Jordan will take his show on the road to New York City for a hearing aimed at Bragg, accusing him of "pro-crime, anti-victim policies."
Speaking with Ayman Mohyeldin, political analyst Matthew Dowd claimed Jordan's attack on Bragg, with Democrats primed to push back, will open the door to everything Jordan-related.
And that could include accusations the Ohio lawmaker witnessed sexual assault and kept quiet about it when he was a wrestling coach at Ohio State.
According to Dowd, Democrats will highlight the crime rates in Jordan's Ohio when he tries to paint New York City as crime-ridden and then tie that to Bragg.
"The facts is, not only does Columbus have three times the crime rate that New York City has, the actual hometown and where Jim Jordan is from has a higher crime rate a small town has a higher crime rate than New York City in the course that eight of the top ten crime rate states in America are red states," he explained.
"And, the other thing, I'll just add: if he really wanted to find out answers to the unanswered questions about crime, then hold it on the Ohio State University campus and ask about the sexual abuse scandals that occurred while he was the wrestling coach," he continued. "That would be a more formal and more interesting thing to find out undiscovered information."
Watch below or at the link:
MSNBC 04 16 2023 07 07 50 youtu.be