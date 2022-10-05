OSU sex abuse survivors target GOP's Jim Jordan for 'covering up' team doctor's misconduct
Congressman Jim Jordan speaking at the 2018 Conservative Political Action Conference. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

The survivors of sexual abuse by a former Ohio State team doctor are working to unseat Rep. Jim Jordan, who they say helped cover it up.

The former college athletes stood outside Ohio Stadium during the Buckeyes' game Saturday against Rutgers wearing shirts that read "#MeToo Jordan Knew" as part of their bid o elect the lawmaker's challenger Tamie Wilson, reported WCMH-TV.

“Character matters,” Wilson said. “If this guy is going to be a part of sexual abuse, he’s not going to defend the Constitution or our country.”

Jordan was an assistant wrestling coach at the university from 1987 to 1995, and he has denied knowing about sexual misconduct by former team physician Richard Strauss, who abused at least 177 former OSU students, according to an outside investigation.

“The number of wrestlers who have reached out to me, who’ve said this is complete baloney," Jordan said in 2018, when the allegations first broke. "We’ve got statements that have been sent to us, people willing to help and tell the truth. We’ll continue to get that information out.”

Hundreds of victims have reported Strauss performed invasive, medically unnecessary genital exams from as early as 1979 to as late as 1996, and dozens of survivors say their complaints about the abuse were ignored by university officials and assistant coaches such as Jordan.

“His coverup of the OSU sexual assault is the real crime, the real slight,” said Strauss survivor Tom Lisy. “There’s guys I know who trained with him every day and they went through a journey together and he has completely turned his back to them.”

