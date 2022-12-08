'That was not on our account!' Jim Jordan gets defensive after being cornered over pro-Kanye tweet
Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) on Thursday found himself on the defensive when Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) cornered him over the House Republican Judiciary Committee's since-deleted tweet praising Holocaust-denying rapper Kanye West.

During a contentious exchange in the House of Representatives, Swalwell asked Jordan if he would repudiate former President Donald Trump for demanding that parts of the United States Constitution be "terminated" so he could be reinstated as president.

Jordan claimed that Trump had "clarified" his demands to terminate the Constitution, although the former president has not backed down from his call to rip up the portions of America's founding document that currently prevent him from being returned to power.

Jordan also defended Trump over his decision to meet with West and fellow Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes, as Jordan claimed Trump was the "most pro-Israel president" in American history.

Jordan got defensive, however, when Swalwell asked if he disavowed the infamous pro-Kanye tweet sent out by the House GOP Judiciary Committee.

"That tweet was not on our account," Jordan said, before seemingly contradicting himself by saying, "That tweet was removed."

In fact, that tweet as on the House Judiciary GOP's account for weeks even after West had started making blatantly anti-Semitic remarks. It was only removed after West openly praised Adolf Hitler during an interview with Alex Jones.

