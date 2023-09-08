'Now do Jim Jordan': Ex-prosecutor calls for contempt charges after Peter Navarro verdict

Now that former President Donald Trump's trade adviser Peter Navarro has been convicted of contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with a congressional subpoena in the January 6 Select Committee investigation, former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner thinks the Justice Department should set its sights on another target: Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH).
Specifically, Kirschner argued on X, Jordan, the leader of the House Judiciary Committee, similarly refused to even speak to the Committee about what he knew of the January 6 plot.
"Navarro is convicted for defying a congressional subpoena," Kirschner wrote Thursday. "Hey DOJ - NOW. DO. JIM. JORDAN. He committed the same d@mn crime. Don’t put him above the law. There’s no justice if there’s not equal justice."
House investigators sought Jordan's testimony last year about his messages with Trump and his legal team in the run-up to the "Stop the Steal" rally that came immediately before Trump supporters gathered at the Capitol and forced their way through police lines into the building. Jordan claimed he had "nothing to hide" but refused to give any testimony on the subject.
All of this comes as Jordan attacks Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, accusing her of trying to interfere in the 2024 presidential election with her election racketeering prosecution of Trump and 18 of his allies.
Willis has hit back at Jordan, accusing him of trying to improperly obstruct an investigation, and saying, "Your letter makes clear that you lack a basic understanding of the law, its practice and the ethical obligations of attorneys generally and prosecutors specifically."