Mueller investigator slams Jim Jordan for 'completely inappropriate' Trump interventions

Former Robert Mueller investigation prosecutor Andrew Weissman tore into Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) for his efforts to interfere with state prosecutors charging former President Donald Trump, on Thursday's edition of MSNBC's "The Last Word."

This comes as Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis hits back at Jordan's attacks with a scathing letter arguing he lacks the authority to be stepping into the enforcement of state law.

"As prosecutors' letters go, to chairmen of the House Judiciary Committee trying to interfere with their investigations, of which I believe there are very few in American history, that one was about as hot as it gets," said anchor Lawrence O'Donnell.

"That is true," said Weissman. "Yet however, it was provoked. Just remember, the person who sent it is in a party that traditionally believes in states' rights and that local crimes are left to the states to prosecute."

"This is the second time, not the first, that Jim Jordan has tried to interfere with state criminal prosecutions brought by separate sovereign states," Weissman continued. "One was in New York, where he sent the same kind of letter to Alvin Bragg, the D.A. there, that he sent to Fani Willis. And the tone of the two letters is certainly different, but the strength of the case on substance, in terms of what Alvin Bragg and Fani Willis laid out, is identical. They really go to town on all of the ways that Jordan's request here is not just improper but is really interfering with the criminal justice system."

"So yes, a lot of her language is colorful," added Weissman. "But she and Alvin Bragg, I think, did a really terrific job in laying out the facts and legal position and why it's completely inappropriate for Jim Jordan to be weaponizing a committee in congress to interfere with those prosecutions."

