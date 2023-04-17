A longtime adversary to Donald Trump could be the secret weapon in the Manhattan district attorney's case against the former president.
Matthew Colangelo has aggressively pursued Trump for years, first for the New York attorney general, then at the Department of Justice and now for district attorney Alvin Bragg's team of prosecutors, and his lengthy experience will be instrumental in proving the charges against the first ex-president to face felony charges, reported The Daily Beast.
Trump has taken notice of Colangelo, as evidenced by a Truth Social post that singled him out for violent threats and also prompted House Judiciary Committee chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) to make a highly unusual request for the prosecutor to testify about his hiring.
Colangelo has turned into a bogeyman for the MAGA right, which claims his role in Manhattan is proof that President Joe Biden is behind the Trump indictment, but former colleagues say he's an experienced attorney with high integrity.
“I had the opportunity to work with Matthew at the New York Attorney General’s Office," said Jeffrey Novack, who worked alongside Colangelo in a case against the Trump administration’s Securities and Exchange Commission. "He is a fantastic lawyer, committed to serving the public interest, and of the utmost integrity."
Colangelo worked for years to ensure fair housing prices for Black Americans, among other civil rights issues, but began investigating Trump not long after he entered the White House, when he filled a role left by Bragg, his future boss, for the New York attorney general's office.
His team sued to dissolve the Trump Foundation in June 2018 in a case they eventually won after proving the then-president used the charity to fund then-Florida attorney general Pam Bondi, and Colangelo fought against many of the Trump's right-wing initiatives for the state attorney general's office.
"Indeed, Colangelo’s record in court reads like an entirely separate indictment — against Trump for nearly every policy imaginable," The Daily Beast reported. "And it dates back to the former president’s very first day at the White House."