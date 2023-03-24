Jim Jordan busted for helping Trump 'tamper' with probe: 'Beyond all bounds of what's legal'

Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg rebuffed a Republican House demand for a peek inside an investigation involving Donald Trump as "unlawful," and MSNBC's Al Sharpton agreed it amounted to "tampering."

Bragg's general counsel denied a request for documents and an interview with the district attorney by Judiciary, Oversight and Administration Committee chairs Jim Jordan (R-OH), James Comer (R-KY) and Bryan Steil (R-WI), calling the congressional inquiry an "unprecedented" intervention into a pending local prosecution undertaken at Trump's request.

"Any man that is up in the middle of the night, that is going with this kind of language, is scared to death," Sharpton said of Trump, who has been posting highly provocative online attacks against Bragg. "The problem, though, is that he is inciting people, no matter how small they have become as a crowd, to do something. Add that to him having the photo of the bat at a sitting prosecutor, I mean, it's unimaginable. You're right, we'd be arrested for that."

"We have chairmen of committees telling a prosecutor, who is in the middle of an investigation, to come and give us the evidence," Sharpton added. "I mean, they're really tampering with an investigation. This is not an investigation that's concluded. Before we know whether there is an indictment or charge, they're saying bring us the evidence? I mean, this is unheard of. What is Jordan talking about? They're in the middle of a grand jury proceeding. You want the prosecutor to leave the proceeding and tell me the evidence you're giving, and we'll put it on national television so the target can understand the evidence? I mean, we are going beyond all bounds of what is legal, what is respectful, and we have a man who is scared to death, that is up in the middle of the night inciting violence, having a photo with a bat, because he's scared to death he's going to have to face this prosecution."

Watch the video below or at this link.

