Trump is 'out of his mind scared' after late-night outburst : Morning Joe panel

Reacting to a late-night outburst by Donald Trump where he threatened "death and destruction" if he is indicted in a Manhattan courtroom, the MSNBC "Morning Joe" panel was in agreement that the former president is scared to death and becoming increasingly unmoored from reality.
After midnight, Trump took to his Truth Social account to lash out at Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, writing: "What kind of person can charge another person, in this case a former President of the United States, who got more votes than any sitting President in history, and leading candidate (by far!) for the Republican Party nomination, with a Crime, when it is known by all that NO Crime has been committed, & also known that potential death & destruction in such a false charge could be catastrophic for our Country?" Trump wrote. "Why and who would do such a thing? Only a degenerate psychopath that truely (sic) hates the USA!"
That led MSNBC host Al Sharpton to comment, "Beneath it all, from when I knew Donald Trump before, I think that he is very nervous. We are looking at a man that is becoming unhinged," before later adding the Truth Social rant "shows a man that has lost control. He is hearing footsteps and they're getting closer."
"The guy is shaking in his boots," host Joe Scarborough later added. "Now, of course, he's threatening the lives of other people."
"But you read these tweets or whatever you call it on that failing platform, and this is a guy who, you're right, he's out of his mind scared," he continued. "He is melting down. Now, he is threatening riots that will lead to death and destruction if he is charged with a misdemeanor."
