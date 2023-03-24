Jim Jordan
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) repeatedly refused to comment on Donald Trump's ominous "death and destruction" warning.

The former president lashed out overnight at Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg and seemed to suggest his supporters would react violently if he were indicted, and NBC News correspondent Sahil Kapur asked the Ohio Republican's reaction to the Truth Social post.

"Asked Rep. Jim Jordan what he makes of Trump’s warning about 'potential death & destruction' if indicted," Kapur tweeted. "Jordan said he hasn’t seen Trump’s post. When I showed this to him on my phone, he said he can’t read well without his glasses. He added he’s reviewing DA Bragg’s letter."

Jordan and two other Republican House committee chairmen asked the district attorney's office for documents and an interview with Bragg, whose office denied the request as an "unlawful" peek inside their investigation.

