Jim Jordan gets called out at his own hearing for weaponizing the government to protect Trump
Congressman Jim Jordan at CPAC 2023. (Shutterstock.com)

A Democratic lawmaker called out Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) for weaponizing the federal government to protect Donald Trump from a criminal investigation in Manhattan.

Rep. Linda Sanchez (D-CA) debunked the Ohio Republican's claims that President Joe Biden had improperly pressured social media companies to restrict certain content during the 2020 election campaign because he would not even had any authority to do so at that time.

"You know, my colleagues on the other side of the aisle keep shouting that the Biden White House somehow influenced a private company to take down disinformation in 2020 before a Biden White House even existed," Sanchez said. "Chairman Jordan wanted to make this point so badly that he had the two Republican attorneys general who began this sham lawsuit come in and make five-minute statements where they could make all kinds of wild allegations, and then he let them scurry away so nobody could ask them any questions about their claims."

"But I really want to focus on the in on the fact that this hearing really isn't about social media companies and it's really not about COVID deniers," she added. "It's not even about Elon Musk. It's about protecting former President Donald Trump, and I'd like to spend a few minutes looking at what congressional Republicans are doing to try to keep him out of legal trouble."

