Dem Stacey Plaskett throws document back in 'mansplaining' Republican's face

Del. Stacey Plaskett (D-VI) lashed out at Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA) after he tried to refute her with a document.

During a House Judiciary Committee, Johnson made a last-minute request to enter a letter from Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry decrying "political violence."

"Another thing we can't examine because he's not here," Plaskett interrupted.

"You can examine it; it's a document," committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) told Plaskett.

"No, examine him for what he wrote and the intent behind it," Plaskett stated.

At that point, Johnson walked the letter over to Plaskett. She appeared shocked at the gesture and brusquely returned the document to Johnson's seat, nearly throwing it at him.

A clip of the incident quickly went viral on Twitter, where Johnson was accused of "mansplaining" to Plaskett.

Watch the video below or at this link.