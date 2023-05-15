Almost 'giddy' Dems identify 'near dream opponent' for Nevada Senate race

Democrats are thrilled by the Senate race that's shaping up in Nevada against one of Donald Trump's allies.
Jim Marchant has lost races for Congress and Nevada secretary of state, but he's well positioned to win the Republican primary -- which has incumbent Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-NV) "near-giddy," according to Politico.
“He is, I believe, a three-time loser, a MAGA election denier, and so he’s going to have his challenges,” Rosen said. “He’s going to have to sell himself.”
The right-wing former state assemblyman aligns with Nevada's Republican leadership, Rosen said, but may be out of step with voters in a general election, and Democrats consider him one of the dream opponents that could help them keep the Senate majority.
“The folks who win Republican primaries tend to be the extreme candidates, and that will be an opportunity for us,” said Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee chair Gary Peters (D-MI).
Democrats are hoping that GOP infighting will produce favorable matchups in the November election.
“Primaries generally exacerbate their problems, and it makes candidates out of touch and puts them further out of the mainstream,” said J.B. Poersch, president of the Chuck Schumer-aligned Senate Majority PAC. “It’s a mean process for them.”
Peters has said he won't use the DSCC to intervene in GOP primaries but agreed they help produce "a weak candidate" when they're "very contentious," but Senate Majority PAC may try to tip the scales in some races to benefit Democrats.
“Let the situations play out and we’ll see what happens from there,” Poersch said.
After watching a clip of House Oversight Chair James Comer (R-KY) admitting on Fox News on Sunday that he has "lost" his key "informant" in his pursuit of President Joe Biden's family to a stunned Maria Bartiromo, the MSNBC "Morning Joe" panel reacted with a mixture of incredulity and laughter at his blundering efforts to date.
After sharing the clip, "Morning Joe" host Joe Scarborough sat and laughed before referencing Tom Clancy's "The Hunt for Red October," and smirking, "So, comrade, you're telling me you lost another submarine?"
"I mean, come on," he continued. "You lost an informant? You lost the informant! The guy you claimed gave you all this information, that you built this entire charade on?"
Conservative Charlie Sykes jumped in with another literary reference, adding, "Yeah, the hunt for the great white whale isn't going well, is it?"
"It's never a good thing when you lose your informant," he added sarcastically. "James Comer has been making one big promise after another. He's been saying we're going to have this big bombshell -- what's obvious is he doesn't have the bombshell, he doesn't have the smoking gun, he doesn't have evidence, and he's lost his informant. This is beyond embarrassing."
The New York Times' Mara Gay interjected, "I mean, the interesting thing is, from a disinformation perspective, this was one of the rare moments of lucidity, as Joe said a moment ago, where you see the emperor has no clothes and this is all bunk. This is based on absolutely no real evidence whatsoever. Because, of course, we know that you don't just miss -- whistleblowers just don't go missing suddenly, so it is absurd"
Thai voters turned out in record numbers on Sunday to reject a decade of military rule and deliver what was seen as a stunning upset for Move Forward, a youth-backed pro-democracy party that is poised to win the most seats in Thailand's House of Representatives.
Pita Limjaroenrat, Move Forward's leader, said Sunday that he is prepared to succeed 2014 coup leader Prayuth Chan-ocha as Thailand's prime minister, and the progressive party has agreed to hold coalition talks with Pheu Thai, the other major opposition party.
"Military-aligned parties were handed a sweeping defeat, with the United Thai Nation party, a vehicle for incumbent Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, receiving only 36 constituency seats," the Financial Timesreported.
Thitinan Pongsudhirak, a professor of political science at Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok, toldThe Washingon Post that the election results were "breathtaking," adding that Move Forward "has taken this election by storm" after the party made a surprise surge past Pheu Thai, propelled by massive support from young voters.
"A political earthquake," Thitinan added.
But the opposition's bid to lead Thailand and challenge the country's dominant institutions—the army and the monarchy—will be complicated by the junta-authored constitution, which allows the military to appoint the entire 250-member Senate. (Thailand's military has received consistent support from the U.S. even as it has engaged in what one rights group called "unending repression.")
The military-controlled Senate and the 500-member House are tasked with choosing a prime minister. Move Forward and Pheu Thai are expected to win a combined 292 seats in the House, leaving Pita shy of the 376 votes needed to become prime minister.
During a press conference on Monday, Pita said Thailand's other opposition parties have agreed to help form a majority coalition government.
"To go against the will of the people will not benefit anyone," said Pita.
The final results of Sunday's high-stakes election are set to be released in the coming weeks, and there is concern among opposition parties that ruling elites could tamper with the outcome—a move that would likely spark mass protests. In 2020, large-scale pro-democracy demonstrations were met with a harsh crackdown by Thai authorities.
The Associated Pressreported Monday that "Move Forward's Pita is a possible target for what the opposition, from bitter experience, calls dirty tricks."
A candidate with Palang Pracharath, a right-wing pro-military party, "filed a complaint with the Election Commission and the National Anti-Corruption Commission claiming Pita failed to list a stock shareholding on a statutory assets declaration," AP noted.
"Pita denied any wrongdoing in the minor, technical claim," the outlet continued. "However, the leader of the Future Forward Party, forerunner of Move Forward, lost his Parliament seat on similar technical grounds. His party, also considered a radical challenge to the military-backed royalist establishment, was dissolved."
The Guardian's Rebecca Ratcliffe noted ahead of Sunday's contest that Pita "has promised to push military generals back to the barracks—a pledge that resonates with young people who have already lived through two military coups, in 2006 and 2014."
"He has also promised to break up powerful monopolies that dominate the Thai economy, and reform the lèse-majesté law, under which criticism of the monarchy can be punished with up to 15 years in prison," Ratcliffe wrote. "Move Forward is the only party to make a clear commitment to reform the law; conservative parties all fiercely oppose doing so."
"This is people saying that we want change," Saowanee T. Alexander, a professor at Ubon Ratchathani University in northeastern Thailand, said following Sunday's election. "They are saying that they could no longer take it. The people are very frustrated. They want change, and they could achieve it."
Jean Bennett is a gene therapy expert and a professor emeritus of ophthalmology at the University of Pennsylvania. She and her laboratory developed the first gene therapy drug for a genetic disease to be approved in the U.S. The drug, Luxturna, treats patients with biallelic RPE65 mutation-associated retinal dystrophy, a rare genetic disorder that causes visual impairments and blindness in patients early in life.
In March, Bennett spoke at the 2023 Imagine Solutions Conference in Naples, Florida, about what gene therapy is, why it matters and the success she and her team have had helping the blind to see. The Conversation caught up with Bennett after the conference. Her edited answers are below.
Jean Bennett speaks at the 2023 Imagine Solutions Conference.
What is gene therapy and how does it work?
Gene therapy is a set of techniques that harness DNA or RNA to treat or prevent disease. Gene therapy treats disease in three primary ways: by substituting a disease-causing gene with a healthy new or modified copy of that gene; turning genes on or off; and injecting a new or modified gene into the body.
How has gene therapy changed how doctors treat genetic eye diseases and blindness?
In the past, many doctors did not think it necessary to identify the genetic basis of eye disease because treatment was not yet available. However, a few specialists, including me and my collaborators, identified these defects in our research, convinced that someday treatment would be made possible. Over time, we were able to create a treatment designed for individuals with particular gene defects that lead to congenital blindness.
Gene therapy treatments are now available in pharmacies and operating rooms all over the world.
Gene therapy is even being used to restore vision to people whose photoreceptors – the cells in the retina that respond to light – have completely degenerated. This approach uses optogenetic therapy, which aims to revive those degenerated photoreceptors by adding light-sensing molecules to cells, thereby drastically improving a person’s vision.
You created one of the first gene therapies approved in the US. What is the current state of the clinical use of gene therapy?
There are now many approved gene therapies in the U.S., but the majority are combined with cell therapies in which a cell is modified in a dish and then injected back into the patient.
Many forms of gene therapy are helping to treat blindness.
The majority of those therapies target different forms of cancer, although there are several for devastating inherited diseases. The drug Skysona is a new injectable gene therapy medication that treats boys ages 4 to 17 with cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a genetic disease in which a buildup of very-long-chain fatty acids in the brain can lead to death.
The gene therapy that my team and I developed was the first FDA-approved project involving injection of a gene therapy directly into a person – in this case, into the retina. Only one other FDA-approved gene therapy is directly administered to the body – one that targets spinal muscular atrophy, a disease that causes progressive muscle weakness and eventually death. The drug, Zolgensma, is injected intravenously into babies and children diagnosed with the disease, allowing them to live as healthy, active children.
There are now more than two dozen FDA-approved cell and gene therapies, including CAR T-cell therapies – in which T cells, a type of immune system cells, are modified in the laboratory to better attack cancer cells in the body – and therapies for various blood diseases.
What are you currently working on that you’re most excited about?
I am very excited about some upcoming clinical trials that my team will soon initiate to target some other devastating blinding diseases. We will incorporate a new test of functional vision – how your eyes, brain and the visual pathways between them work together to help a person move in the world. This test utilizes a virtual reality game that is not only fun for the user but promises to provide an objective measure of the person’s functional vision. I hope that our virtual reality test will inform us of any potential benefits from the treatments and also serve as a useful outcome measure for other gene and cell therapy clinical trials involving vision.
What are the biggest challenges gene therapy faces?
The biggest challenges involve systemic diseases, or diseases affecting the entire body rather than a single organ or body part. For those diseases, super-high doses of gene therapy reagents must be delivered. Such diseases involve not only technical challenges – such as how to manufacture enormous amounts of gene therapy compounds without contaminating them – but also difficulties ensuring that the treatment targets diseased tissues without causing toxic immune side effects. That level of a problem does not exist with the eye, where relatively small doses are used and exposure to the rest of the body is limited.
Another challenge is how to address diseases in which the target gene is very large. Current approaches to delivering treatments into cells lack the capacity to hold large genes.
Cost remains a key issue in this effort – gene therapy drugs are enormously expensive. As drug manufacturers are able to refine this technique, gene therapy drugs may become more commonplace, causing their price to drop as a result.