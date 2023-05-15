Almost 'giddy' Dems identify 'near dream opponent' for Nevada Senate race
Democrats are thrilled by the Senate race that's shaping up in Nevada against one of Donald Trump's allies.

Jim Marchant has lost races for Congress and Nevada secretary of state, but he's well positioned to win the Republican primary -- which has incumbent Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-NV) "near-giddy," according to Politico.

“He is, I believe, a three-time loser, a MAGA election denier, and so he’s going to have his challenges,” Rosen said. “He’s going to have to sell himself.”

The right-wing former state assemblyman aligns with Nevada's Republican leadership, Rosen said, but may be out of step with voters in a general election, and Democrats consider him one of the dream opponents that could help them keep the Senate majority.

“The folks who win Republican primaries tend to be the extreme candidates, and that will be an opportunity for us,” said Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee chair Gary Peters (D-MI).

Democrats are hoping that GOP infighting will produce favorable matchups in the November election.

“Primaries generally exacerbate their problems, and it makes candidates out of touch and puts them further out of the mainstream,” said J.B. Poersch, president of the Chuck Schumer-aligned Senate Majority PAC. “It’s a mean process for them.”

Peters has said he won't use the DSCC to intervene in GOP primaries but agreed they help produce "a weak candidate" when they're "very contentious," but Senate Majority PAC may try to tip the scales in some races to benefit Democrats.

“Let the situations play out and we’ll see what happens from there,” Poersch said.

