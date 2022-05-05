You 'sound' like Fox News: Former NBA star slams ESPN pundit for telling athlete to 'shut up and play'

On Wednesday, The Daily Beast reported that in a segment on ESPN, former NBA player JJ Redick got into a heated argument with sportscaster Chris "Mad Dog" Russo after he attacked Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green for his antics on the field — and used a particular phrase associated with Fox News anchors.

"Russo specifically took issue with Green flipping off Memphis Grizzlies fans for jeering him after he took an elbow to the face in the Warriors’ second-round playoff game on Tuesday night. The always-colorful Green was unapologetic about his behavior during a post-game press conference: 'It felt really good to flip them off... If they gonna be that nasty, I can be nasty too,' he declared," reported Justin Baragona. "'He’s hard to root for,' the veteran sports radio host grumbled. 'Just shut up and play, will you please? America is tired of Draymond Green. I deal with him constantly. The fans, San Francisco fans, are a different story.'"

"After a confused co-host Stephen A. Smith asked if he really meant 'America,' Russo insisted that the entire nation was 'tired' of Green. 'Just be quiet and play. We all know he has a great skill set for that team but who in the world is sitting there; he’s so polarizing, I can’t root for him,' the Mad Dog added," said the report.

In response, Redick replied, "People on Fox News talk about athletes that way." Russo quickly tried to backtrack somewhat, saying that this wasn't a "race situation."

In recent years, Fox News has made similar comments about any professional athlete who tries to use their platform to take a political stance.

A large number of targets for Fox anchors' wrath have been Black, most notably former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who kicked off the movement of players kneeling during the National Anthem in protest of police brutality. They also went after Megan Rapinoe of the U.S. Women's soccer team, an openly gay woman, after she made clear she would not accept any invitation to former President Donald Trump's White House.

Watch the segment below or at this link: