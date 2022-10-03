'It's a political loser': Morning Joe says Biden impeachment chatter could doom GOP's midterm chances
Republicans have promised to impeach President Joe Biden if they retake the House majority, but MSNBC's Joe Scarborough said that could cost them a shot at winning.

The White House reportedly is gaining confidence that the various investigations being proposed by congressional Republicans may backfire politically, and the "Morning Joe" host agreed that might motivate the ultra-MAGA base but would doom their chances with other voters.

"I couldn't agree more," Scarborough said. "I haven't really thought about it that much, looking forward to Republicans getting in there and impeaching Joe Biden. They talked about it. We had just said earlier in the show, there are only two examples of the party out of power blowing it in midterm elections. One was after Sept. 11, where Republicans did much, much better than anybody expected, beat all the historical trends.

"The other, though, when I was there in 1998, during impeachment, Republicans were sure they going to do extraordinarily well. It blew up politically in their face, and Democrats and Bill Clinton did much better. We expected this to push Bill Clinton to the side. In the end, it cost Newt Gingrich his job."

"So impeachment, for the most part, makes the party base feel great," Scarborough added. "It is a political loser."

