'Does he think everybody is stupid?' Morning Joe shreds Kevin McCarthy's reasons for impeachment
MSNBC

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough knocked holes in the appearances of corruption that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy conjured up to justify the impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.

House Republicans launched the congressional probe without actually taking a vote, and the "Morning Joe" host compared the vague and unsubstantiated allegations that McCarthy cited to the very real evidence of corruption that Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner flaunted while serving in the White House.

"I don't even know, I really don't even know how to begin," Scarborough said. "I know Jared and I talk to him. You know, Jared worked for his father-in-law, Ivanka worked for her father. Jared got billions of dollars directly related to the work he did for his father-in-law in an official capacity from the Saudis and from others, and Ivanka, while Donald was meeting with President Xi, got all of these trademark waivers in China so she could sell her goods. They were fast-tracked in China after Trump was elected, and by the way, you know, we don't talk about it much on this show."

"This happens in politics, not as obviously as it did with Donald Trump and his family, and certainly not when you're talking about the billions of dollars," Scarborough added. "But Kevin McCarthy saying we're doing this because the administration may have helped their own family. Does he think everybody is as stupid as hell and don't realize that we're talking about billions of dollars going into the Trump family based on business dealings while Donald Trump was president that they cashed in on right after the presidency?"

