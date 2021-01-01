Trump trying to cash in during Biden inauguration week: report

Donald Trump is still disputing the results of the 2020 presidential, election, but that doesn't mean that he isn't above trying to make a buck during the week of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration.
According to a report from Yahoo News, the president is jacking up the room rates at his Trump International Hotel in Washington D.C., hoping to take advantage of out of state visitors coming to town to celebrate the Democratic victory over Trump.
The reports states that during the week of the official transfer of power the rooms "initially opened at higher prices than usual, ranging from doubles to suites at $886 to $2,225," but now those rates have increased too.
Yahoo reports that a quick look at the hotel's website reveals, "... a two-night minimum is required for guests visiting during the week of inauguration, with even the cheapest rooms priced at $2,225 a night for 19 and 20 January. On other days in January, the average room charge for the hotel is priced at $436."
The report notes that Trump Interational is not the only hotel to raise rates, but "it is now priced considerably higher than most rivals."
It should be noted that the Trump family currently has the D.C. hotel on the market, but any sale is on hold during the coronavirus pandemic which has adversely affected real estate market as the economy reels.
