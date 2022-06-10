'Consciousness of guilt': Former Tea Party lawmaker slams GOP colleagues who sought Trump pardons
Former Tea Party Rep. Joe Walsh (R-IL) on Friday teed off on his former Republican colleagues in the House of Representatives who tried to help former President Donald Trump stay in power even as they knew it was potentially illegal.

Appearing on CNN, Walsh in particular focused on revelations during this week's first House Select Committee hearings that some Republican lawmakers sought pardons from Trump for their roles in helping him stay in power.

"They knew they did wrong," he said. "Consciousness of guilt, these Republican Congressmen... knew that what they were doing for Donald Trump was wrong and it's just -- it also reminded me last night that everybody around Trump kind of knew that this was all B.S. It was all bogus. He lost. That was the other startling thing. Perry and the rest of my former colleagues, I think they all knew that as well but they all went -- they all went along with it."

Host Brianna Keilar then asked legal analyst Carrie Cordero why these Republicans would be seeking pardons in the first place.

"I think folks who were involved in this effort were seeking pardons from potential criminal culpability from trying to potentially overturn an election," Cordero explains. "We don't know who these individuals are so we don't know whether they were involved in planning the violence."

