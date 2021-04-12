GOP's John Cornyn buried in mockery for complaining about Biden's 'unimaginably conventional' tweets
www.rawstory.com

Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) on Monday complained that President Joe Biden isn't filling the big void left by his predecessor when it comes to sending out unhinged tweets.

In a Twitter thread complaining about the White House's communications strategy, Cornyn bemoaned the fact that Biden is "not doing cable news interviews" and that his tweets "are limited and, when they come, unimaginably conventional."

This is in contrast to former President Donald Trump, who would regularly send out tweets accusing cable news hosts of murdering staffers, attacking women as "dogs," and insinuating that elderly police brutality victims were actually sleeper Antifa agents.

Biden's lack of tweeting and phone calls to Fox & Friends all led Cornyn to ask if Biden is "really in charge" of his administration.

This generated an angry backlash among Cornyn's Twitter followers -- check out some reactions below.