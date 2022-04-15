Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz funnel thousands of dollars to Trump’s ‘coup memo’ lawyer
Attorney John Eastman, who was still trying to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election as recently as last month, has received thousands of dollars from a joint fundraising committee set up by MAGA Reps. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA).

Politico reports that Gaetz and Greene's committee Put America First forked over at least $25,000 to Eastman's law firm, the Constitutional Counsel Group.

"It's unclear what Eastman's firm is doing for the lawmakers," notes Politico. "The committee reported at least three separate payments to the firm — one that amounted to $10,000 on Sept. 13, 2021, a $5,277.08 payment on Dec. 15, 2021, and another $10,000 payment on Jan. 14 of this year."

Eastman is currently under investigation by the California Bar Association for his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election and he faces the risk of disbarment.

Eastman was the author of the infamous "coup memo" that urged former Vice President Mike Pence to reject the certified 2020 election results from multiple swing states so that the election could be decided by Republican-controlled state legislatures.

