Trump's false narrative 'won't hold up' when exposed to facts and courts: ex-FBI agent

The false narrative that former President Donald Trump's legal adviser John Eastman gave him over the 2020 election result is going to collapse under scrutiny, argued former FBI agent Peter Strzok on MSNBC Tuesday.

This comes as Trump's trial for his own role in the January 6 affair looms ahead — and as Eastman, who helped craft the Trump team's scheme to throw out presidential electors and was listed as a co-conspirator in the Trump indictment – tries to stave off his own disbarment proceedings in California by arguing that he needs to prepare for the possibility he will be indicted himself.

"Eastman's lawyer said last night they're, quote, holding out hope he will not be indicted," anchor Alicia Menendez said. "If that was the case, wouldn't they maybe not be so concerned about how charges could impact his disbarment proceedings?"

"Well, I think they came to the sudden realization that all these statements that he already has made to the California Bar proceedings actually, in fact, are things that Jack Smith and others are looking at and potentially using," said Strzok, who was involved in the Russia investigation years previously and became a target of Trump's wrath.



Ultimately, said Strzok, the fact remains that "there is an obligation to adhere to a certain moral and ethical standard to have a bar license, that is independent of any sort of criminal behavior."

"It all goes to between his statements and the statements of his attorneys, the crazy world of disinformation in which they have bought into this narrative about all of this fraud, about all these things that demonstrably never happened," Strzok continued. "Trying to maintain that in a court of law where facts come into play isn't going to hold up, no matter what they say on television."

Watch the video below or at the link here.