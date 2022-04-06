john eastman january 6
John Eastman speaks at Jan. 6 Trump rally (Photo: Screen capture)

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection has obtained dozens of emails from Donald Trump's lawyer John Eastman after a judge found they contained evidence of a criminal conspiracy.

The panel received 101 emails sent between Jan. 4-7, 2021, showing extensive communication between Eastman and other individuals discussing plans to block or delay the congressional certification of Joe Biden's election win, after a federal judge rejected his claims of attorney-client privilege, reported The Guardian.

One emails includes a draft memo for Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani recommending that former vice president Mike Pence should reject electors from some states during the Jan. 6, 2021, joint session of Congress, which Judge David Carter ruled should not be shielded because the communications were being used to plan criminal activity.

“The draft memo pushed a strategy that knowingly violated the Electoral Count Act, and Dr. Eastman’s later memos closely track its analysis and proposal,” Carter wrote in his ruling. “The memo is both intimately related to and clearly advanced the plan to obstruct the Joint Session of Congress on January 6, 2021.”

Neither Trump or Eastman have been charged with any crimes, and Carter's ruling was made in a civil court case.

“In a different email thread,” Carter wrote in the order, “Dr. Eastman and a colleague consider how to use a state court ruling to justify Vice-President Pence enacting the plan. In another email, a colleague focuses on the ‘plan of action’ after the January 6 attacks, not mentioning future litigation.”

