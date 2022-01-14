Another pro-impeachment Republican is leaving Congress
AFP/ John Katko Facebook page

Another Republican who voted to impeach Donald Trump is leaving the House of Representatives.

Rep. John Katko (R-NY) announced Friday that he would not seek a fifth term and would instead focus on his family life, reported The Citizen.

"My conscience, principles and commitment to do what's right have guided every decision I've made as a member of Congress, and they guide my decision today," he said. "It is how I've been able to unite people to solve problems, and how I was rewarded with resounding victories in every single campaign for Congress."

The 59-year-old Katko was among 10 GOP lawmakers who voted to impeach Trump on Jan. 13, 2021, for inciting the U.S. Capitol insurrection, and he's the third to announce he would not seek re-election.

He also was among 13 Republicans to vote for President Joe Biden's $550 billion infrastructure bill, one of 11 to vote to censure Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), one of five to vote for the pro-union PRO Act and one of three to vote for additional protections for LGBTQ Americans in the Equality Act, although he opposes Democratic measures on voting rights, abortion rights and the Build Back Better Act.

Three Republicans had filed paperwork to challenge Katko in this year's GOP primary.

