Pennsylvania man buried 6-year-old daughter alive in backyard and left her overnight: police
Mugshot

A southwest Pennsylvania man has been arrested for brutally abusing his 6-year-old daughter.

John Kraft, of Waynesburg, was jailed after police interviewed the girl and her siblings, who said their father buried the girl alive in a hole in their yard overnight that left her smelling like sewage, reported KDKA-TV.

Social workers in Greene County found severe bruising on her face and body last month, according to police, who documented old and new bruises on her body.

The girl told officers that Kraft frequently beat her with a belt and his arm, which has a metal rod surgically implanted in it, and he allegedly choked his daughter until she blacked out.

IN OTHER NEWS:'You say it's your body': Marjorie Taylor Greene battles Georgia woman over abortion rights

Kraft has been charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault, simple assault, strangulation, endangering the welfare of children, reckless endangerment, false imprisonment of a minor and unlawful restraint of a minor.

He remains in jail after he was unable to post bond, according to court records.

SmartNews