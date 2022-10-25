'You say it's your body': Marjorie Taylor Greene battles Georgia woman over abortion rights
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) tangled with a Georgia voter who disagreed with her on whether or not a 10-year-old girl should be forced to have her rapist's child.

The confrontation occurred during a Monday night call-in show on UCTV. The clip was first reported by Aaron Rupar.

"You're blaming this all on the women," the caller told Greene. "My body is my body and I want — I don't want the government telling me what I can do with my body."

"Ma'am, are you having children anytime soon?" Greene interrupted. "That's my question. I'm asking a legitimate question. And you're right it's your body but a baby inside a woman's womb is another person's body, not your body and not my body. And abortion is murder of another human being, whether that body is inside your uterus or not. But that is murder. I do not support the murder of another human being."

"But I don't think you're having children anytime soon," the lawmaker said. "So I appreciate your interest in women's rights but killing an unborn baby is not a woman's right and that's not health care."

The caller posed a question about a 10-year-old child who became pregnant after being raped.

"A child abuser and a rapist should be put to death if they are doing that to a 10-year-old child," Greene replied. "Number one, I think that should be our focus. That is a very rare, rare, rare, rare occasion so that should not be the entire premise of the argument on abortion."

"Again, ma'am, I know you say it's your body, you're choice, but I don't think you're having any children anytime soon," she added. "I think we need to focus on the future of America and that's our children because they are our future and the unborn; they're our future also. So let's focus on protecting their lives instead of being focused on a lie that abortion is women's health care because that's not health care."

