'You say it's your body': Marjorie Taylor Greene battles Georgia woman over abortion rights

The right-wing channel Newsmax was left a voicemail before 4 p.m. on Jan. 6 suggesting Schumer would be shot. Schumer was already in an undisclosed location with other members by that time. However, around that same time, as the Capitol was still flooded with attackers, Trump was filming his video that he would release on Twitter asking them to "go home." It was tweeted out by 4:17 p.m. and rioters began to leave the Capitol.

"A Newsmax editor emailed the voicemail to the Secret Service at 3:59 pm, indicating the timestamp at which the threat was made," said CREW. "The Secret Service forwarded the message to the agency’s Protective Intelligence and Assessment Division (PID) approximately 10 minutes later. US Capitol Police did not receive the voicemail from PID until more than an hour after Newsmax had sent it. The records do not show how explicit the threat was made in the voicemail."

It isn't clear what took the PID so long to flag it for police.

In the post Trump presidency book "I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J. Trump's Catastrophic Final Year" by Washington Post reporters Philip Rucker and Carol Leonnig, Vice President Mike Pence is quoted telling his Secret Service chief that he wasn't getting in the car to leave.

Tim Giebels told Pence to get into one of the armored Secret Service vehicles.

“I’m not getting in the car, Tim,” Pence said, according to the book. “I trust you, Tim, but you’re not driving the car. If I get in that vehicle, you guys are taking off. I’m not getting in the car.”

Pence had said that he didn't want to be seen fleeing the scene, which might give more power to the attackers trying to get to him. However, when speaking about the issue, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) suggested that there could have been a greater danger afoot.

"I wondered if he could trust the Secret Service to take him to a safe place," said Pelosi last week. "I don't know. But I do know that he was in danger in the Capitol and I wanted to be sure that he was protected. He was the vice president of the United States. We owe him -- I mean, it seems self-evident that the president should have been making those statements, but he wasn't."

Already the agency was under fire for its chummy relationship with Donald Trump and his administration. A former Secret Service agent ended up serving as deputy chief of staff, returning to the Secret Service after Trump was out of office.

Then, when the Secret Service was told by Congress to retain documents pending an investigation, they were suspiciously deleted. But the most recent public hearing by the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack revealed that the Secret Service had ample warning about what would unfold on Jan. 6. They never flagged it for the Capitol Police, the DC Metro Police, or the DC mayor.

The documents obtained by CREW raise more questions about the information the Secret Service had ahead of the Jan. 6 attack that they didn't reveal to anyone other than the White House. There's a reason for that, however. The Secret Service was moved under the preview of the Department of Homeland Security, a Cabinet-level position that was added after the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks. The Department of Homeland Security reports to the president of the United States, then, Donald Trump. So, if the Secret Service was sounding the alarm to acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf, who abruptly left on Jan. 12, 2021, after pledging to stay in office until Jan. 20. Wolf was never confirmed by the Senate for the post.

Wolf and acting deputy secretary Ken Cuccinelli both were found to have deleted text messages around Jan. 6, 2021. It raises questions about whether Wolf was given the information by the Secret Service and if he passed it onto the White House, the Pentagon, Congress or any other law enforcement agencies.

"You know what's going through my mind is what about the Capitol Police who were having to fight for their lives to protect us and another branch of law enforcement knew what was going to happen? It just leads to a lot more questions," Rep. Cheri Bustos (D-IL) told Raw Story outside of the committee hearing room during the break of the final hearing.

As one example of the information given to CREW a screen captures obtained by the Secret Service, a Twitter user named @PJA_tour, which is still active today, tweeted, "Great speech today Mr President," with fist emojis. "The terrific protest afterwards reminded me when the French stormed the Bastille - The Naval Observatory next and then wherever Sleepy Joe sleeps #MAGA"

"I hate to be the Christmas Grinch but please see below information on a potential large demo on January 6, 2021," wrote one Homeland Security Bureau Intelligence Branch official in a Dec. 19, 2020 email. at10:45 a.m.

"Credit goes to [redacted] for finding the initial post. We've found some corroborating information on open source. I have also sent to USPP, USSS and USCP for their awareness. At this time, no one is tracking any permit applications but it looks like this just materialized early this morning so they may start showing up this week," the email then links to a story by the conspiracy website Gateway Pundit. "I know the author of this article and have reached out to her to see how much traction this article and event is getting."

They were completely unaware that just three minutes before that email and after the Gateway Pundit article, Trump announced the Jan. 6 rally on Twitter.

Trump tweet announcing the Jan. 6 protest

Later that day, at 2:40 p.m. a parade permit was submitted announcing a march from Freedom Plaza to the Capitol. It was only weeks later that the permits were all amended to say that it would be a rally, not a parade. Via text message, however, organizer Kylie Kremer sent a text message to Mike Lindell, the CEO of MyPillow saying they'd be doing the march anyway.

“This stays only between us, we are having a second stage at the Supreme Court again after the Ellipse. POTUS is going to have us march there/the Capitol," she said.

Far-right activist Ali Alexander also knew the march was still happening. In one text message, Alexander wrote, "Ellipse then US capitol. Trump is supposed to order us to capitol [sic] at the end of his speech but we will see."













Read more about the documents from CREW and see all of them here.