Jon Stewart trolls Fox News live on air and assures them Hunter Biden didn't tamper with vets bill

Former Daily Show host Jon Stewart stayed on the warpath on Friday in his efforts to get a bill passed that would secure health benefits for veterans who are suffering due to their exposure to toxic burn pits.
To make his case, Stewart went on the conservative Fox News to make a direct plea to its viewers that the legislation was worth passing even as Republican members of the Senate blocked it earlier this week.
During an interview with Fox News' Bill Hemmer, Stewart directly debunked what he described as "misinformation" about the legislation.
"No spending that is not related to veterans has been added to this bill," Stewart began. "No last-minute budget gimmicks have been added to this bill. This bill is purely based on toxic exposure health care and benefits to veterans."
He then encouraged viewers to read the bill at Congress.gov and see for themselves that there is no hidden agenda inside the legislation.
"Hunter Biden didn't sneak in and add unrelated spending in the middle of the night," he said. "This bill is exactly as it was, with the removal of one sentence that had to do with taxation and rural medical facilities!"
Watch the video below or at this link.
