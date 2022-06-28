Man who faked being a Navy SEAL charged for hurling racial slurs and pointing gun at Black homeowner

A white Miami man who pleaded guilty to hurling racial slurs at a Black homeowner and pointing a gun at him has been sentenced to probation and will have to submit himself to mental-health counseling and substance abuse treatment. He also must stay away from the victim and cease his habit of pretending to be in the military or a police man, the Miami Herald reports.

According to The Herald, Joseph Fucheck, 60, had posed as a former police SWAT leader and Navy SEAL, and wore a bogus military uniform and fake medals of valor. The criminal charge against him was enhanced under Florida’s “hate-crime” law, which makes the crime punishable by 15 years in prison.

Fucheck apologized to the victim, Dwayne Wynn, on Monday for the “unprovoked, unwarranted, and senseless attack.”

“You did not deserve that and it will not happen again,” Fucheck said.

READ: Jan. 6 hearing secrecy due to ‘massive security threats’ related to Marjorie Taylor Greene: WaPo reporter

The incident took place when Fucheck put a small advertising card in Wynn's mailbox and drove away. When Wynn took the card out, Fucheck returned and began a “profanity-laced rant,” accusing Wynn of not living at the house and stealing his advertisement. Fuckek then allegedly lunged at Wynn and pointed his gun at him.

Speaking to The Herald, Fucheck's own daughter said he never served in the military and created a display of his fake military service in his home, complete with folded-up American flag.

“He’s a narcissist,” she said. “He just has to be the center of attention.”

NOW WATCH: Former Mark Meadows aide Cassidy Hutchinson is the surprise J6 Committee witness

Former Mark Meadows aide Cassidy Hutchinson is the surprise J6 Committee witness www.youtube.com



