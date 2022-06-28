Jan. 6 hearing secrecy due to ‘massive security threats’ related to Marjorie Taylor Greene: WaPo reporter

A former White House staffer will testify before a House select committee hearing that was not announced until the day before for security reasons that may be related to one of the Republican lawmakers she implicated in the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Cassidy Hutchinson, an aide to Donald Trump's former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, will testify Tuesday before the panel about efforts to overturn the former president's election loss, but her previous testimony -- which was recorded on video and shown in previous hearings -- about a specific GOP lawmaker necessitated the secrecy, Washington Post reporter Jacqueline Alemany told MSNBC's "Morning Joe."

"We have heard actually that some of the, as you just read, that the reason why her testimony has been so closely guarded is because of massive security threats in the last hearing," Alemany said. "She did say, reveal, that [Rep.] Marjorie Taylor Greene, she heard Marjorie Taylor Greene asked for a pardon, and you can only imagine what that does in terms of elevating her name and potentially causing far-right extremists to levy some of these credible threats that have come her way."

Hutchinson revealed she was involved in discussions about pardon requests from Reps. Andy Biggs (R-AZ), Mo Brooks (R-AL), Matt Gaetz (R-FL), Louie Gohmert (R-TX), and Scott Perry (R-PA), and Alemany compared the former White House aide to the bombshell witness in the Watergate hearings nearly 50 years ago.

"We have had people previously tell us that if there is anyone going to be the John Dean of this investigation, Cassidy Hutchinson is the person who is the most likely to be that person in terms of her access to the top figures in Trump's orbit and her proximity to the former president and what she was able to overhear, the people in and out of the Oval Office on Jan. 6," Alemany said. "But it is important to note we're not sure there's another witness corroborating her testimony today. There was clearly a sensitivity and urgency to her testifying today, and you've got to think that it's in part due to the security concerns, but also because they're worried she might potentially back out. This is not a small thing for this individual to come forward, put her career on the line."

"Obviously she's being compelled, there are subpoenas at play," Alemany added. "Several individuals like Bill Stepien who didn't appear were subpoenaed to appear, but this is a big thing for her. She's in her 20s, she's a young person with, you know, little institutional support in terms of the other people she used to work with cooperating with this investigation."



Watch the video below or at this link.

