Capitol rioter who dressed as Jack Skellington on Jan. 6 will be donning prison garb for up to 8 years
(DOJ Photo)

A Nevada man pleaded guilty today to assaulting police officers with a dangerous weapon causing bodily injury – having wielded a table with a protruding nail – during the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Josiah Kenyon, 35, of Winnemucca, Nevada agreed to a plea deal that calls for 78 to 97 months in prison plus fines under federal sentencing guidelines. Use of the guidelines is subject to the discretion of a federal judge.

Kenyon stood out for having worn a ‘Jack Skellington’ costume based on a character from the movie, ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas, as reported last year at Raw Story. And there was this from the Department of Justice:

“During the rioting, Kenyon and others damaged an exterior window of the building. He first attempted to break the window with a closed fist, followed by several attempts with a flag staff.

“Later, he used several objects, including what appeared to be a table leg with a protruding nail, to assault law enforcement officers who were attempting to protect the building. Additionally, according to the documents, he threw an unknown object and what appears to be a large, hard plastic pylon towards officers.”

Kenyon made news at the time of his arrest in Reno. Two sheriff’s deputies assigned to help the homeless had stopped to help a woman and two children living in a small, unheated travel trailer on the foothills of Peavine Mountain, it was reported.

“They came offering help, but encountered a woman, who according to their report, was evasive, and reluctant to give her name or her husband’s. She was reportedly suspicious at first that they might be policemen, who the woman said were — unlike sheriff’s deputies — 'unconstitutional.'"

“At that point, Josiah Kenyon pulled up in a camouflaged and modified Ford Crown Victoria. After Josiah Kenyon explained that his family would be moving on soon, the deputies left — but later decided "on reflection" to run a check on his license plate.

“After the deputies discovered that Kenyon was wanted by the FBI, "A traffic stop was set up and Kenyon was arrested on the federal charges, along with his wife, Elizabeth, for child endangerment," according to the station.

"Deputies reportedly found an AR-15 rifle, a Glock handgun, ammunition and other weaponry inside the camouflaged car. The children were safe, but while being supervised spoke in the same sovereign citizen, anti-government rhetoric as their parents. It’s unclear how long they’d been living off the grid, on the run."

You can read the FBI statement of facts in Kenyon’s case here.

