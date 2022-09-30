QAnon-promoting candidate busted for improper use of Air Force logo on his website: report

On Thursday, The Daily Beast reported that Ohio House candidate J.R. Majewski, who is challenging incumbent Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D-OH) in a newly-redrawn district that narrowly voted for former President Doanld Trump, is in hot water once again for his improper use of military credentials — this time, by putting the Air Force logo on his campaign website, which runs afoul of Pentagon regulations about how military insignias can be used.
"Majewski has seemingly run afoul of the Department of Defense’s rules about using official uniforms and logos while campaigning for office," reported Zachary Petrizzo and Jake Lahut. "'Veterans who serve in the military may aspire to continue their public service by running for an elected position,' the policy states. 'While it is natural for a candidate to want to inform voters of his or her service, Military Service marks should not be used as part of political campaigns, inasmuch as it could create an appearance of endorsement for that candidate.'"
Don Christensen, a retired Air Force colonel and president of Protect Our Defenders, told The Daily Beast he was concerned by Majewski's repeated lapses in judgement with regards to making misstatements about his military service.
"You don’t want anyone to think the military has chosen a candidate, and he should know that was inappropriate," he said. "I’m not surprised — considering the litany of lies that have been told about his service record — that he would do that. It’s disappointing, but not surprising.'"
After Majewski was asked by Daily Beast investigators whether he had received permission from the Air Force to use the logo, it promptly vanished from his website, according to the report.
Majewski, a QAnon-promoting candidate who appeared in a pro-Trump novelty rap song and who turned his lawn into a giant image of Trump's face, has been facing a series of questions about apparent fabrications of his military record.
For most of the campaign, Majewski described himself in campaign material as a "combat veteran" from one of the first units deployed to Afghanistan, who was part of such an intense operation he had to go weeks on end without showering.
However, documents revealed he actually just loaded aircraft on a base in Qatar. When confronted, he tried to claim his Afghanistan mission was "classified."
Subsequent reporting revealed he also lied about the reason he was demoted and barred from reenlistment — he had claimed he got into a fight in an Air Force dormitory, but he actually was busted driving drunk on a base in South Korea.