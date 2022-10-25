QAnon conspiracists joining forces to take control of state elections: 'Trump is going to be president again'

QAnon influencer Juan O. Savin is building a coalition of partisan secretaries of state who could help rig future elections in favor of Republican candidates.

Savin, a longtime conspiracy theorist whose real name is Wayne Willott, co-founded America First Secretary of State Coalition (AFSOSC) with Jim Marchant, who's running for that office in Nevada, to organize efforts to place like-minded candidates in charge of states' elections, reported The Daily Beast.

“On Friday mornings, I have a call with all my candidates from around the country,” Savin told attendees of the Truth Tour 2 last week in Clearwater, Florida. “Some people aren’t aware, I actually have the largest candidates group in the country: candidates coalition, secretaries of state, governors, attorney generals, all that.”

After Donald Trump's loss in 2020, his supporters have looked at secretary of state offices as a means to force Republican wins, and Marchant has made that explicit in his campaign in Nevada.

“When I’m secretary of state of Nevada, we are going to fix it, and when my coalition of secretary of state candidates around the country get elected we’re going to fix the whole country, and President Trump is going to be president again in 2024,” Marchant recently said.

Marchant blames his own 2020 loss in a congressional race on fraud, and Savin says they tried to overturn those resuls before turning their eyes to secretary of state races nationwide.

“The very first candidate I brought into this was Jim Marchant,” Savin said. “I was helping him on the legal side. He’d run in Las Vegas for U.S. representative and his election he lost. We fought it on the legal stuff because we said, well, something wasn’t right. The clerks didn’t see it that way. So we weren’t able to reverse the situation on the vote and get it looked at, so I said, ‘The secretary of state’s doing all sorts of weird stuff here. We really need to be going after that position.’”

AFSOSC solicits donations through the Marchant-led PAC Conservatives for Election Integrity, which has raised more than $400,000 this year, and one of its largest donors has been the America Project, which is headed by Trump allies Michael Flynn and Patrick Byrne.

Savin's group has endorsed candidates in multiple states, including New Mexico secretary of state candidate Audrey Trujillo, Arizona secretary of state candidate Mark Finchem, and Michigan secretary of state candidate Kristina Karamo, and the QAnon conspiracist has been telling followers that Trump's allies are encircling Washington, D.C., with concertina wire ahead of violent action around next month's election.

“Anybody that’s still left in the city after three days, you’re an enemy combatant," Savin said. "We’re gonna come get you. You can come out or we can blow you out, we can drag you out, you’re coming out of there one way or another, and that’s the way it’s going to be in D.C., right [...] Divert the Potomac, flood the city. It’s the swamp.”