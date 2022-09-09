If Trump-appointed judge is 'smart' she'll grab the 'lifeline' the DOJ just threw her: legal expert

According to attorney Norm Eisen, Aileen Cannon, the Donald Trump-appointed U.S. district judge of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, would be wise to agree with a legal filing submitted late Thursday by the DOJ asking her to stay a ruling she made on sensitive documents the former president was hoarding at his Mar-a-Lago resort.
Cannon set off legal fireworks earlier in the week with her widely criticized ruling that tied the Department of Justice's hands in their investigation into obstruction and possible violations of the Espionage Act by the former president
According to Eisen, who spoke with CNN's Brianna Keilar and John Berman, the DOJ filing was expertly crafted to allow Cannon to gracefully avoid having an appeals court overrule her.
"Norm, DOJ is saying that that intelligence damage assessment actually has to pause, that these things are too intertwined for that to go on if she has this injunction," Keilar prompted. "First off, does that make sense to you? And, do you think that the judge is going to find that compelling enough that she's going to say, okay, that makes sense?"
"Well, Brianna, we had a little clue that the judge is taking -- Judge Cannon is taking it very seriously because after DOJ filed, she ordered the parties in the special master recommendations, who the special master should be and the so-called order of operations," he replied.
"How the special master will work, even though she hasn't ruled on the stay motion, she said I want both parties to address how DOJ's motion will affect the choice and operation of the special master," he added.
"So I think that's a tell that she's taking this seriously," he elaborated. "Brianna, DOJ has given her a lifeline. This is the worst and most dangerous part of her order and if she's smart she will take it and she will stay this part of the order. I really do think it jeopardizes our national security if she doesn't," he concluded.
According to MSNBC political analyst Steve Benen, Donald Trump's over-the top-response to the Department of Justice's proposal to Judge Aileen Cannon that she stay portions of her special master ruling on sensitive documents the former president took with him to Mar-a-Lago reveals there is a rift between the former president and his attorneys who remained oddly silent after the filing.
Late Thursday, the DOJ asked the Trump-appointed judge for a "partial stay pending appeal on Cannon's order, saying that the intelligence community's review 'cannot be readily segregated from the Department of Justice’s and Federal Bureau of Investigation’s activities in connection with the ongoing criminal investigation,'" reported Axios.
The filing stated, "the government and the public are irreparably injured when a criminal investigation of matters involving risks to national security is enjoined," before adding, "The government and the public would suffer irreparable harm absent a stay."
That filing led to a blast from the former president on his Truth Social platform where he wrote about the FBI, "They leak, lie, plant fake evidence, allow the spying on my campaign, deceive the FISA Court, RAID and Break-Into my home, lose documents, and then they ask me, as the 45th President of the United States, to trust them. Look at the I.G. Reports on Comey, McCabe, and others. Things are safer in the middle of Central Park!"
According to Benen, Trump's reaction was nothing less than "unhinged" as he made arguments his layers apparently won't touch.
"Notably, Trump once again added that federal law enforcement officials 'plant fake evidence' — a bizarre claim that the former president embraced, then abandoned, and then re-embraced," he wrote. "It’s all quite unhinged, but it the biggest tell is the gap between Trump and his own lawyers. On his social media platform, the Republican pushes creative nonsense about planted evidence and declassifying materials, but in court, his attorneys realize that they can’t get away with peddling garbage."
"And therein lies the rub: We know the former president’s defenses aren’t real because even his lawyers won't endorse them," he concluded.
Hillary Clinton offered up some questions she has for Melania Trump, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg.
The former secretary of state appeared on Andy Cohen’s Bravo talk show "Watch What Happens Live" with her daughter Chelsea Clinton to promote their own TV show, "Gutsy," and she admitted that she often thinks about how correctly she had predicted how the Donald Trump presidency would play out, reported The Daily Beast.
“It does cross my mind honestly," she said. "But it doesn’t provide any kind of solace to me. I am so sad, I am so distressed that everything that happened during the time that he was there, and then his refusal to accept the election, and inciting violence, is heartbreaking. I hope people (of whatever party) will just say, ‘No, enough! We are not going to let that kind of divisiveness and disruption exist in our country any longer.’ It’s so important to stop it.”
Clinton also called for laws codifying abortion rights and same-sex marriage, and she said she's newly open to term limits for Supreme Court justices, and she told viewers she had one question for Thomas.
"Don't you want to retire?" Clinton said.
Clinton also revealed what she would ask Melania Trump after the FBI searched Mar-A-Lago looking for classified materials.
It’s rare to attend an outdoor party in warm weather without hearing people complain about mosquitoes. They swat away, sit in campfire smoke, cover up with blankets and eventually just give up and go indoors. On the other end of the spectrum, there are plenty of people who don’t seem bothered by mosquitoes in the slightest.
As a medical entomologist who’s worked with mosquitoes for more than 40 years, I’m often asked why some people seem to be mosquito magnets while others are oblivious to these blood-feeding pests buzzing all around them.
Most mosquito species, along with a host of other arthropods – including ticks, fleas, bedbugs, blackflies, horseflies and biting midges – require the protein in blood to develop a batch of eggs. Only the female mosquito feeds on blood. Males feed on plant nectar, which they convert to energy for flight.
Blood-feeding is an incredibly important part of the mosquito’s reproductive cycle. Because of this, a tremendous amount of evolutionary pressure has been placed on female mosquitoes to identify potential sources of blood, quickly and efficiently get a full blood meal, and then stealthily depart the unlucky victim. If you check some, or all, of the mosquito’s search boxes, then you may find that you are a mosquito magnet.
This video by Deep Look explains some of the ways mosquitoes feed on blood.
Sensing CO2 and scent signals
Depending on when during the day they are active, mosquitoes use sight, sound and olfactory cues to identify a potential source of blood. Most night-active species rely on olfactory or receptor cues. The most important chemical cue is the carbon dioxide that all vertebrates, including humans, release with each breath and through their skin.
Mosquitoes are very sensitive to CO2 and can sense a CO2 source that is many meters away. Receptor cells on the mosquito’s antennae and legs bind CO2 molecules and send an electrical signal to the brain. When more molecules hit their receptors, the higher the CO2 concentration and the closer they are to the host.
However, there are many nonliving carbon dioxide sources such as cars, boats, planes and trains. To separate living from nonliving sources of CO2, mosquitoes rely on the secondary olfactory cues that living animals produce. Metabolic processes like breathing and moving generate these scent cues, including lactic acid, ammonia and fatty acids that act as additional olfactory clues that help female mosquitoes zero in on their next blood meal.
So, carbon dioxide production is the first mark of a mosquito magnet. Because the production of CO2 and secondary attractants is linked to metabolic rate, the higher the metabolic rate, the more attractants are produced. Metabolic rate can be genetically determined, but it also increases as the result of physical activity.
The human mosquito magnets you can spot at summer parties may have a genetically high metabolic rate or may be more physically active than other attendees. They may also be undertaking other activities that increase their metabolic rate, such as the consumption of alcohol. Increased metabolic rate is why runners attract more mosquitoes during their cooldown stretching exercises. Pregnant women, perhaps due to their increased metabolic rate, attract a disproportionately large number of mosquitoes as well.
This video by Business Insider explains some of the factors that can make a mosquito magnet.
Natural body odors are also important cues used by mosquitoes to select a host. For example, some species of Anopheles mosquitoes are attracted to specific components of foot odor. These mosquitoes transmit human malaria and feed indoors in the middle of the night. By feeding on a sleeping person’s feet, the mosquitoes avoid the head, where most of the CO2 is produced, and reduce the chance of waking the victim.
Visual cues
Mosquitoes active during the day and at dawn and dusk also use visual signals to identify a host. Mosquitoes usually fly close to the ground. From this vantage point they view their potential hosts against the horizon. Dark colors stand out and light colors blend in, so the way a person is dressed will determine the number of mosquitoes they attract. Wearing lighter colors may not just help keep you cool, but will help you evade a mosquito’s notice.
Mosquitoes can visually detect motion, again by contrasting a silhouette against the horizon. This is why people who walk near a saltmarsh in the middle of the day after a large emergence of saltmarsh mosquitoes are inundated by mosquitoes that visually detect their presence.
Psychological factors
There is also a psychological component to mosquito activity. Some people simply do not notice the mosquitoes around them. A single mosquito flying around some people will elicit a strong response – you’ve probably seen someone go nuts trying to track down the droning sound of one mosquito in order to finish off the tiny bloodsucker.
Other individuals are not bothered and do not notice the mosquitoes that are attracted to them, even when the insects are feasting on their blood. Some mosquitoes specialize on feeding on parts of the body that are difficult to see and difficult to swat. For example, Aedes aegypti is a mosquito species that prefers to feed on humans, mostly around the ankles.
Whether or not you’re a mosquito magnet, their bites feel just as itchy!