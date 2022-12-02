'Just eviscerated her!' George Conway gloats after conservative court trounces Judge Cannon's ruling
Attorney George Conway on Friday couldn't contain his glee after the 11th United States Circuit Court of Appeals smacked down Judge Aileen Cannon's decision to appoint a special master to review documents seized from former President Donald Trump by the United States Department of Justice.

During an appearance on MSNBC's "Morning Joe," Conway noted that even former Trump Attorney General Bill Barr believed Cannon's decision to appoint the special master was "a crock" and he said he was happy to see the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals, which features two judges appointed by Trump, completely overturn it.

"The opinion was just brutal!" Conway exclaimed. "It just eviscerated her! They basically said, 'We had three choices: One is to follow the law, the second is to make a rule that basically says to every drug dealer who gets stuff found in his basement... can have a special master, or a special rule for ex-president.'"

Conway also dismissed worries that Trump could significantly delay the United States Department of Justice's investigation further by appealing to the United States Supreme Court.

"He doesn't have a snowball's chance in the Supreme Court," he said.

