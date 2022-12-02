'Just eviscerated her!' George Conway gloats after conservative court trounces Judge Cannon's ruling

Attorney George Conway on Friday couldn't contain his glee after the 11th United States Circuit Court of Appeals smacked down Judge Aileen Cannon's decision to appoint a special master to review documents seized from former President Donald Trump by the United States Department of Justice.
During an appearance on MSNBC's "Morning Joe," Conway noted that even former Trump Attorney General Bill Barr believed Cannon's decision to appoint the special master was "a crock" and he said he was happy to see the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals, which features two judges appointed by Trump, completely overturn it.
"The opinion was just brutal!" Conway exclaimed. "It just eviscerated her! They basically said, 'We had three choices: One is to follow the law, the second is to make a rule that basically says to every drug dealer who gets stuff found in his basement... can have a special master, or a special rule for ex-president.'"
Conway also dismissed worries that Trump could significantly delay the United States Department of Justice's investigation further by appealing to the United States Supreme Court.
On Friday, NBC News reported that Trump-backed Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker is asking donors for money with frantic urgency as only a few days remain in the runoff that will decide Democrats' winning margin in the Senate.
"Outgunned financially as Democrats dominate early voting, Herschel Walker’s Georgia Senate campaign Thursday begged donors to pony up more money because of Sen. Raphael Warnock’s growing sense of momentum," reported Marc Caputo and Sahil Kapur.
"Simply put, we’re being outspent 3 to 1 by Warnock, and we’re being outspent nearly 2 to 1 by outside groups," Walker campaign manager Scott Paradise wrote in the memo. "We need help."
According to the report, this memo states that Warnock and his allies have spent a total of $92 million since the first round election in November — compared to just $45 million from Walker and groups supporting him.
"While urgent last-minute fundraising appeals are a staple of any campaign in the closing days, the sense of concern underlying Paradise’s plea is underpinned by data and concerns from fellow Republicans that suggest the election is trending in Warnock’s favor," said the report. "Polling has been relatively scant during the runoff. Most surveys show Warnock ahead of Walker — albeit by an amount that’s inside the margin of error — so the race could be statistically tied. The closeness of the race is emphasized in Paradise’s memo, which calls the contest 'winnable' — but only if Republicans, who outnumber Democrats in the state, turn out in force."
Democrats have already won 50 seats in the Senate, securing their majority for another two years. A victory for Warnock, the pastor of Dr. Martin Luther King's former church, would give Democrats more power on Senate committees, as well as slightly more breathing room for a 2024 Senate map where they will be defending several vulnerable members with few pickup opportunities.
According to Reuters, Jones' filing claims that he has up to $10 million in assets, while also claiming liabilities that total in the billions of dollars.
Jones' filing comes in the wake of the massive defamation verdict leveled against him for his false claims that families of slain Sandy Hook Elementary School students were "crisis actors" who were lying about their dead children.
"As the potential for damages mounted, Jones began moving millions of dollars out of his company, Free Speech Systems, and into companies controlled by himself, friends or relatives," the paper reports. "The transfers potentially put those funds out of reach of the Sandy Hook plaintiffs."
Among other things, the Post found that Jones "started paying his personal trainer $100,000 a week to help ship supplements and other merchandise" and that "a company managed by Jones’s sister and listed as a 'supplier or vendor' was paid $240,000" for its services.
We asked Gabi Laske, a geophysicist at the University of California-San Diego who led one of the first projects to map the deep plumbing that feeds the Hawaiian Islands’ volcanoes, to explain.
Where is the magma surfacing at Mauna Loa coming from?
The magma that comes out of Mauna Loa comes from a series of magma chambers found between about 1 and 25 miles (2 and 40 km) below the surface. These magma chambers are only temporary storage places with magma and gases, and are not where the magma originally came from.
An illustration suggests what Hawaii’s mantle plume might look like.
Joel E Robinson/USGS
Earth’s crust is made up of tectonic plates that are slowly moving, at about the same speed as a fingernail grows. Volcanoes typically occur where these plates either move away from each other or where one pushes beneath another. But volcanoes can also be in the middle of plates, as Hawaii’s volcanoes are in the Pacific Plate.
The crust and mantle that comprise the Pacific Plate cracks at different places as it moves northwestward. Beneath Hawaii, magma can move upward through the cracks to feed different volcanoes on the surface. The same thing happens at Maui’s Haleakala, which last erupted about 250 years ago.
How does molten rock travel from deep in Earth’s mantle, and what exactly is a mantle plume?
Scientists hypothesize that the mantle is not made of uniform rock. Instead, differences in the type of mantle rock make it melt at different temperatures. Mantle rock is solid at some places, while it starts to melt at other places.
The partially molten rock becomes buoyant and ascends toward the surface. The ascending mantle rock is what makes a mantle plume. Because the overlying pressure lessens as the rock ascends, it melts more and more, and eventually collects in the magma chamber. If a large enough opening exists at the surface, and enough volcanic gases have collected in the magma chamber, the magma is forced to the surface in a volcanic eruption.
The origin of the magma may be more than 620 miles deep, and some scientists have suggested it could come from a depth of 1,800 miles, where the mantle meets Earth’s core.
But the plume is not a straight pipe as some concept figures suggest. Instead, it has twists and turns, originally coming from the southeast, but then turning toward the west of Hawaii as the plume reaches into the shallower mantle. Cracks in the Pacific Plate then channel the magma upward toward the magma chamber beneath the island of Hawaii.
Why does Hawaii typically see less dramatic eruptions than other locations?
Hawaii is in the middle of an oceanic plate. In fact, it is the most isolated volcanic hot spot on Earth, far away from any plate boundary.
Oceanic magma is very different from continental magma. It has a different chemical composition and flows much more easily. So, the magma is less prone to clog volcanic vents on its ascent, which would ultimately lead to more explosive volcanism.
Thermal imaging shows the Mauna Loa eruption, which began around 11:30 p.m. local time on Nov. 27, 2022. Temperatures are in Celsius. USGS.
How do scientists know what is happening under the surface?
Volcanic activity is monitored with many different instruments.
The perhaps simplest to understand is GPS. The way scientists use GPS is different from that of everyday life. It can detect minuscule movements of a few centimeters. On volcanoes, any upward movement on the surface detected by GPS indicates that something is pushing from underneath.
Even more sensitive are tiltmeters, which are in essence the same as bubble levels that people use to hang pictures on a wall. Any change in the tilt on a volcano slope indicates that the volcano is “breathing,” again because of magma moving below.
Mauna Loa has a history of eruptions. Here’s where the lava tends to go.
A very important tool is watching for seismic activity.
Volcanoes like Hawaii’s are monitored with a large network of seismographs. Any movement of magma below will cause tremors that are picked up by the seismometers. A few weeks before the eruption of Mauna Loa, scientists noticed that the tremors came from ever shallower depths, indicating that magma was rising and an eruption might be imminent. This allowed scientists to warn the public.
Other ways that volcanic activity is monitored includes chemical analysis of gases coming out through fumaroles – holes or cracks through which volcanic gases escape. If the composition changes or activity increases, that’s a pretty clear indication that the volcano is changing.