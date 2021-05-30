Steve Schmidt unleashes hell on the 'Fox News Sewer' for ramping up fake outrage at Kamala Harris

Former Republican campaign strategist Steve Schmidt went on a massive tweetstorm on Sunday, attacking what he called the "Fox News Sewer" for coordinating a smear campaign against Vice President Kamala Harris over a harmless Memorial Day tweet about the holiday weekend.
On Sunday morning, a Fox News host became absolutely unglued over one tweet by Harris -- one of several the vice president posted -- and the right-wing pile-on began with regular Twitter outrage-instigators, Reps. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) also jumping on the bandwagon.
That appears to have set off of Schmidt who expressed his disgust with the conservatives making a big deal about patriotism after they encouraged the insurrectionists who stormed the Capitol on Jan 6th.
As Schmidt tweeted, "Fox News is the most divisive, dishonest and damaging institution in the United States. It has poisoned our democracy with conspiracy theories and lies while stoking division and fear. The latest nonsense attacking @VP for wishing the American people a long weekend is a great case study."
He then proceeded to make his case in a series of tweets that you can read below:
