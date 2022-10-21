Watch: Illinois teacher calls student the N-word for walking out of class
An Illinois teacher was placed on paid leave after using a racial slur in a classroom incident recorded on video.

The teacher, whose name wasn't released by Kankakee School District 111, used the N-word during a "minor conflict" with a student who was apparently leaving the classroom without permission, reported WFLD-TV.

"The video is a system of a much larger societal issue," said superintendent Genevra A. Walters. "Although this is a disheartening situation for our students, families and public education, the root of the problem must be addressed in a systemic way. In light of the circumstances, we are proud of how the students handled the situation."

Students who witnessed the incident said they were shocked by the outburst, and the district described some students' reactions as "nervous laughter."

The Kankakee High School principal will make a recommendation after an investigation to the human resources department and the board of education about a possible disciplinary action.

Watch video below or at this link.

