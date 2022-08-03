Morning Joe reacts to Kansas abortion stunner: Voters 'repulsed by the radicalism of the Republican Party'

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough reacted to the stunning rejection by Kansas voters of an amendment that would have allowed state legislators to ban abortion.

The vote made Kansas one of the only red states where abortion remains legal after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, and the "Morning Joe" host said the results were a stunning rejection of the GOP's rapidly increasing radicalism.

"I think it's an example a lot of people who identified themselves as pro-life looking at what happened since Roe was overturned," Scarborough said. "Looking at the extremism, looking at the 10-year-old girl being chased from the state, looking at the Texas attorney general fighting for the right to let mothers die on the operating table, to tear away the protections that the federal government it trying to put in place to protect moms to have a choice whether they die on an operating table or not."

"You look at all of the extremities," he added, "and now again in another Republican state legislature trying to give the right to members of a rapist's family to sue a rape victim for $20,000 unless she has a forced pregnancy. This is a rapist's bill of rights that Republicans are passing, a rapists' bill of rights for forced child birth on children."

"This is the Republican Party in 2022," Scarborough concluded, "and even in a pro-life state, even in a Republican state that hasn't elected a Democratic president in 50 years, they are repulsed by the radicalism of this new Republican Party."

