‘He’s very very scared’: MSNBC’s Mika says Trump trying to ‘bully’ potential 2024 rival out of his way
MSNBC

MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski thinks former president Donald Trump is trying to muscle a potential 2024 rival out of the way before launching another presidential campaign.

The former president is holding a rally in Miami for Sen. Marco Rubio two days before the Nov. 8 election, but Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis isn't invited -- and the "Morning Joe" co-host said that's by design.

"Ron DeSantis is in Donald Trump's way, and so Donald Trump will be a child and a bully and move him out of the way," Brzezinski said. "If anyone thinks anything different, they haven't been watching Donald Trump for the past six years. It's the way it goes."

"He is very very very scared of Ron DeSantis, in that Ron DeSantis might do better than him in a 2024 presidential election, and that just scares Donald Trump because he wants to run again, maybe, some might say, to get away from some legal woes," she added. "We'll see how it works out, we'll see what happens to Trump."

Jonathan Lemire, the MSNBC host and Politico's White House bureau chief, agreed that Trump sees DeSantis as his biggest threat to the Republican presidential nomination.

"This is fun," Lemire said. "Trump for a long time has said he feels that DeSantis, he said this privately to people around him, it was Trump's endorsement of DeSantis that helped propel his at least somewhat long-shot campaign to victory, and he feels that DeSantis has not been kissing the ring. Those with presidential aspirations, a number have said, I'm considering a White House run but I'll stop if Trump jumps in. DeSantis is not doing that. He started the trend, a few others, including Mike Pence, also doing the same."

"DeSantis is going to cruise to [re-election] victory, it seems, Trump is there putting his thumb on the scale, picking one over another," Lemire added. "This is going to be a decision. The relationship between DeSantis and trump is going to be one so closely watch in the months ahead as both men do eye 2024."

Watch the video below or at this link.

