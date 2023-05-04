Kanye West brings back Milo Yiannopoulos to lead rapper’s chaotic political operations: report

Kanye West is returning to the political scene, and the rapper known for promoting antisemitic views has brought back right-wing provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos to run the show, The Daily Beast reports.

West’s return to the political scene follows a filmmaker he hired claiming that the rapper had become disinterested in running for office saying “I just want to be left alone.”

Two sources told The Daily Beast that West is again interested in politics, although the rapper’s plans are not yet known.

Yiannopoulos confirmed his return to West’s political operations in a text message to The Daily Beast that said: “Ye is an artist of distinction, refinement and taste, so naturally for this next chapter of his political endeavors he has ditched the Nutella and cracked out the caviar.”

Yiannopoulos, who was forced out of West’s political operation five months ago by white supremacist leader and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes and Jan. 6 organizer Ali Alexander, got payback against his former far-right rivals, according to the report, which notes he fired them in emails obtained by The Daily Beast.

“Your services on Ye’s exploratory team are terminated as of this letter, and will not be required for any possible future campaign,” Yiannopoulos’ emails said.

West and Fuentes had dinner with former President Donald Trump last year at Mar-a-Lago.

The Daily Beast's Will Sommer writes: "Yiannopoulos’s return as West’s 'director of political operations' marks the latest twist in the treacherous internal politics of West’s political shop. Yiannopoulos was the first far-right figure associated with West’s potential presidential ambitions last year, dining with Trump, West, and Fuentes at Mar-a-Lago. But Yiannopoulos found himself pushed out in early December, replaced by Fuentes and Jan. 6 rally organizer Ali Alexander."

