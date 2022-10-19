'I fought fire with fire': Kanye West tells Piers Morgan he's not sorry for rants about Jewish people
A defiant Kanye West has told Piers Morgan that he has no regrets about going on an anti-Semitic tirade where he threatened to go "death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE."

In a newly released preview clip, Morgan asked West if he was sorry for attacking Jews.

"No," replied a smirking West.

"You should be!" retorted Morgan.

"Absolutely not!" West shot back.

Morgan continued to press the issue, however.

"When you insult the Jewish people and saying you're going 'death con 3 on the Jewish people,' that's as racist as anything that you say you've been through," he said. "It's the same thing! Racism is racism, and you know that, I think."

"Yeah, obviously," West replied after a pause. "That's why I said it."

"So you said it knowing it's racist?" Morgan asked.

"Yes," West responded. "I fought fire with fire."

West then went on to say he was "sorry for the people I hurt" with his statement and for causing "confusion" by lobbing an attack on all Jewish people.

