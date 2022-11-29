'All Team Crazy all the time': CNN panel documents Trump's continued downward spiral

A CNN panel on Tuesday documented how former President Donald Trump has seemingly cast off whatever remaining moderating influences he once had in favor of embracing his most fringe supporters.

In particular, panelist Audie Cornish argued that the fact that Trump had anti-Semitic rapper Kanye West and Holocaust-denying podcaster Nick Fuentes over for dinner at Mar-a-Lago showed that things have gone even further off the rails in recent months.

"One of the things we learned from the subsequent reporting of the last couple months is that there was sort of like a 'Team Crazy' and a 'Team Normal' around Trump," she said. "There were some people who encouraged his worst impulses around trying to hold onto power, and others who fought it. And you do have to ask whether or not a dinner like this happens because there are fewer and fewer people who will say 'no' to the things that do not make sense for the former leader of the free world to be doing, and is that how you end up at a dinner like that?"

"I think the answer is self-evident," replied fellow panelist John Avlon. "The answer is... it's all Team Crazy, all the time."

READ MORE: 'Such dopes': Morning Joe explains how AZ officials refusing to certify the election could damage Kari Lake

Multiple leading Republicans, including former Vice President Mike Pence and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, have denounced Trump for meeting with West and Fuentes.

The former president still has not issued any apology for the meeting and has not denounced the pair's frequent anti-Semitic statements.

Watch the video below or at this link.